US man misses jackpot by 1 number, wins ₹6.7 crore in lottery next day, ‘I never could have imagined’

The 53-year-old man thought it was a scam at first. ‘I never could have imagined then that the next night I would actually win the jackpot!’ he said.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published13 Aug 2024, 05:55 PM IST
US man misses jackpot by 1 number, wins <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.7 crore in lottery next day, ‘I never could have imagined’
US man misses jackpot by 1 number, wins ₹6.7 crore in lottery next day, ‘I never could have imagined’(Pixabay)

A man from Macomb County in the US state of Michigan narrowly missed winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot one night. But, he ended up matching all five numbers the next day, securing a $795,905 ( 6.7 crore) jackpot.

The 53-year-old chose to stay anonymous. However, he has shared with CBS News that he regularly purchases Fantasy 5 tickets whenever the jackpot exceeds $250,000 (around 2 crore).

Also Read | Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer

Usually, he buys the tickets in-store. However, he remembered it too late on the drawing night and decided to purchase two tickets online instead.

The man said that he initially received an email from the Lottery saying he had won $1. However, another email prompted him to log into his account, where he discovered nearly $800,000 pending.

At first, he thought it was a scam. Then, as he claimed the prize at the Lottery office, he realised it was real.

Also Read | Someone in New Jersey has just won ₹9,166 crore

“What's crazy is the night before I matched four out of five numbers on my Fantasy 5 ticket and thought: 'I was so close!' I was excited to win $100 but bummed that I was one number off a large jackpot prize. I never could have imagined then that the next night I would actually win the jackpot!" he told the publication.

The man wants to invest his winnings.

Another win in Michigan

A woman from Oakland County, also in Michigan, won $1 million ( 8.3 crore) through the Michigan Lottery’s Hamilton game. The woman, who frequently plays lottery games with her husband, said she was surprised to win

Also Read | ₹12,834 crore prize: Lottery enthusiasts to have a shot at jackpot

“When we scratched off our Hamilton ticket and saw we won $1 million, we were ecstatic! We always had a feeling the day would come where we won big, and it’s a blessing that it really happened!” she told MLive.

The winner chose a lump-sum payment of $693,000 ( 5.8 crore) instead of an annuity. She intends to buy a car and save the rest.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 05:55 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsUS man misses jackpot by 1 number, wins ₹6.7 crore in lottery next day, ‘I never could have imagined’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue