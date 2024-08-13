The 53-year-old man thought it was a scam at first. ‘I never could have imagined then that the next night I would actually win the jackpot!’ he said.

A man from Macomb County in the US state of Michigan narrowly missed winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot one night. But, he ended up matching all five numbers the next day, securing a $795,905 ( ₹6.7 crore) jackpot.

The 53-year-old chose to stay anonymous. However, he has shared with CBS News that he regularly purchases Fantasy 5 tickets whenever the jackpot exceeds $250,000 (around ₹2 crore).

Usually, he buys the tickets in-store. However, he remembered it too late on the drawing night and decided to purchase two tickets online instead.

The man said that he initially received an email from the Lottery saying he had won $1. However, another email prompted him to log into his account, where he discovered nearly $800,000 pending.

At first, he thought it was a scam. Then, as he claimed the prize at the Lottery office, he realised it was real.

"What's crazy is the night before I matched four out of five numbers on my Fantasy 5 ticket and thought: 'I was so close!' I was excited to win $100 but bummed that I was one number off a large jackpot prize. I never could have imagined then that the next night I would actually win the jackpot!" he told the publication.

The man wants to invest his winnings.

Another win in Michigan A woman from Oakland County, also in Michigan, won $1 million ( ₹8.3 crore) through the Michigan Lottery’s Hamilton game. The woman, who frequently plays lottery games with her husband, said she was surprised to win

"When we scratched off our Hamilton ticket and saw we won $1 million, we were ecstatic! We always had a feeling the day would come where we won big, and it's a blessing that it really happened!" she told MLive.

The winner chose a lump-sum payment of $693,000 ( ₹5.8 crore) instead of an annuity. She intends to buy a car and save the rest.