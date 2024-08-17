US man urges desi netizens to help decode inscription on his gift from Indian: ‘Fine people from India, would anyone…’

A US man sought help from ‘fine people from India’ on social media to help him translate inscription written in his book, which was gifted by his Indian professor.

Livemint
Published17 Aug 2024, 09:33 AM IST
An American social media user sought help from Indian users to help him translate inscription in English written on a book he received as a gift from his Indian Math professor.
A US man sought help from his Indian friends on social media to decode a message written on a book he received as a gift from his Indian professor. The man shared the snap of his book's page and urged desi-social media users to help him discover the meaning of the message written by his professor in the book. The viral social media post has received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and has been shared widely online.

In his social media post on X, the American user who goes by name Martin asked for help from ‘fine people from India’ to ‘translate the inscription into English’. Martin had received the book as a token of appreciation from his Indian Math professor.

“Dear fine people from India! Would anyone be able to translate this inscription into English? This book belonged to my Indian math advisor/professor in college, which he gave me to study for the whole year with him. When I graduated, he gave it to me as a gift,” reads Martin's X post.

The post was originally shared on 15th August, and within days, it has garnered nearly a million views, thousands of likes and nearly a hundred comments. Several Indian users made sincere attempts to explain the meaning of the inscription written on the first page of the book.

“It says Shri ramajayam. Like Lord Ram attained victory, we write it before starting any good endeavor praying to him to help us emerge victorious in our pursuits,” read a reply to the post.

Reacting to the comment, the US man wrote, “It's so lovely!”. The American user appreciated several responses on his post.

“Yes, that language is tamil. it’s the same state in India to which mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujam belongs to. Sri Rama Jayam means victory to lord Rama (people from this land are highly religious & leave no opportunity to praise the lord),” explained another user.

"Hi! as others have mentioned, it says "Shri Ramajayam", and is written in Tamil. It's common to put these sort of inscriptions praising God before starting any educational text (atleast thats how i learned it from my parents)"

“That little alphabet on top of Sri Ramajeyam -is the tamil alphabet for the 'u' sound. It's written as a first note on any page to invoke the blessing of Lord Ganesha,the remover of obstacles. When handwritten,the alphabet may look like the side profile of the elephant faced god.”

US man urges desi netizens to help decode inscription on his gift from Indian: 'Fine people from India, would anyone…'

