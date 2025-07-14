US Man uses ChatGPT to lose 11 kilos in 46 days, shares fitness routine and diet

A 56-year-old man from the United States is going viral for shedding 11 kilos in just 46 days, with no trainer, no gym membership, and no fad diets. His secret? ChatGPT.

Cody Crone, a YouTuber based in the Pacific Northwest, turned to AI for guidance after struggling with weight gain and physical discomfort. On his 56th birthday, feeling unhappy with his health and fitness, Cody decided it was time to make a change and let AI build his personalised weight loss plan.

From 95 kg to 83 kg, Cody lost 25.2 pounds (approximately 11.4 kg) in just a month and a half. What makes his story stand out is that he didn’t use weight loss drugs like Ozempic or hire a personal coach. Instead, he relied on discipline, clean eating, smart supplementation, and consistent workouts- all planned with help from AI.

Cody Crone's routine Cody shared his transformation and routine in a YouTube video. Here’s what his AI-guided plan looked like:

Nutrition & Fasting

Two whole-food meals a day, with a long fasting window.

No food after 5 PM.

Meals were completely free from processed food, sugar, seed oils, and dairy. Cody's sample diet: Breakfast: 4 eggs, half a pound of lean grass-fed beef, steel-cut oats (unsweetened), and a greens supplement.

Dinner: 1/3 cup jasmine rice, 8 oz (approx 225g) of lean steak, olive oil or half an avocado.

No snacks or sugar-laden treats. Supplements Included creatine, beta-alanine, whey protein, collagen, magnesium, and other clean-label performance boosters.

Workout Built a home garage gym with a pull-up bar, resistance bands, kettlebells, dip bar, and a weighted vest.

Workout at 6 AM daily, lasting 60–90 minutes, six days a week.

Woke up at 4:30 AM every day to maintain consistency. Sleep and recovery Prioritised 7–8 hours of sleep.

No screens an hour before bed, blackout curtains, and even raw honey before bedtime to aid sleep quality.

No synthetic bed linen or electronics in the bedroom. Hydration and Sunlight Drank around 4 litres of water daily, stopping by early evening.

Got 15–20 minutes of morning sunlight every day to support metabolism and energy. Tracking Progress Recorded his fasted weight every morning, allowing AI to tweak the plan based on real-time progress.

