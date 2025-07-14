US Man uses ChatGPT to lose 11 kilos in 46 days, shares fitness routine and diet

A 56-year-old man from the United States is going viral for shedding 11 kilos in just 46 days, with no trainer, no gym membership, and no fad diets. His secret? ChatGPT.
Cody Crone, a YouTuber based in the Pacific Northwest, turned to AI for guidance after struggling with weight gain and physical discomfort. On his 56th birthday, feeling unhappy with his health and fitness, Cody decided it was time to make a change and let AI build his personalised weight loss plan.
From 95 kg to 83 kg, Cody lost 25.2 pounds (approximately 11.4 kg) in just a month and a half. What makes his story stand out is that he didn’t use weight loss drugs like Ozempic or hire a personal coach. Instead, he relied on discipline, clean eating, smart supplementation, and consistent workouts- all planned with help from AI.
Cody shared his transformation and routine in a YouTube video. Here’s what his AI-guided plan looked like:
Nutrition & Fasting
Included creatine, beta-alanine, whey protein, collagen, magnesium, and other clean-label performance boosters.
Built a home garage gym with a pull-up bar, resistance bands, kettlebells, dip bar, and a weighted vest.
Recorded his fasted weight every morning, allowing AI to tweak the plan based on real-time progress.
Cody said he not only lost weight but also gained strength, reduced joint pain, improved his sleep, and experienced clearer thinking and better mental health.
