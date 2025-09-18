US mother says late-night Google search helped save her 6-year-old son’s life

A mother in the United States has credited a late-night Google search for saving her young son’s life after he developed a rare and life-threatening condition.

Earlier this year, six-year-old Witten Daniel from Texas was rushed to the hospital with what doctors initially believed was the flu. But within hours, his condition worsened—he lost the ability to walk, talk, and even breathe without support, local outlet KCBD reported.

His mother, Casey Daniel, later learned that Witten was suffering from a cavernoma, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels in the brainstem that had started bleeding. Local doctors told her there was little they could do.

“There are no words to describe how horrifying it is to see your child in that kind of condition,” Casey said.

The Google search that changed everything Refusing to give up, Casey turned to Google for answers. A late-night search on her phone led her to Dr Jacques Morcos, a neurosurgeon at UTHealth Houston who specialises in treating cavernomas.

“I looked at the images and I thought this can be done. I said Let’s transfer you here,” Dr. Morcos recalled.

A life-saving surgery Within days, Witten was flown to Houston, where Dr Morcos and pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Manish Shah performed a complex four-hour surgery. Against the odds, the operation was a success.

“I want to say thank you to Dr. Morcos and Dr. Shah for letting me see my friends again,” Witten said.

Back to normal life Now seven, Witten is back home in Lubbock, Texas. He recently celebrated his birthday, started second grade, and has even returned to playing baseball, something his family once feared might never happen again.

