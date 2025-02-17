US news: Kardashian family home in Hidden Hills up for sale at $13.5 million; take a look

Kris Jenner has put her Hidden Hills mansion up for sale at $13.5 million, with Tomer Fridman as the listing agent. The home, recognized from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, boasts six bedrooms, luxurious features, and is situated in an exclusive community.

Published17 Feb 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Kim Kardashian arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

Kris Jenner has listed her six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Hidden Hills for $13.5 million, in collaboration with Tomer Fridman, a longtime real estate agent and broker with Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, who is also a close friend of Jenner’s, as reported by Fox News.

Fans of the Kardashian family will recognize the home from numerous episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which was filmed there during its 20-season run on the E! Network.

Take a look:

Wayne Ford Photography / Fox News)
Fridman shared with the New York Times that the house was not just a backdrop for the show, but a place where the family experienced life's highs and lows, with children growing up and enduring various changes over the years, Fox News reported.

Upstairs, visitors will find the home’s six bedrooms, two of which were previously occupied by Kendall and Kylie during their teenage years. Each bedroom is equipped with its own en suite bathroom.

Wayne Ford Photography / Fox News
Wayne Ford Photography / Fox News
Wayne Ford Photography / Fox News
A standout feature of the home is the luxurious primary bedroom, which offers ample space with hardwood floors mostly covered by a black-and-white carpet. This room also includes a fourth wood-burning fireplace, a flat-screen TV, and a cozy seating area just steps from the bed.

The backyard is beautifully landscaped with lush trees, a large swimming pool with a waterfall, and a hot tub for ultimate relaxation.

Wayne Ford Photography / Fox News
According to the report, located within the Hidden Hills gated community, homeowners will enjoy access to a variety of exclusive amenities, including tennis courts, a barbecue center, and a pool and jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation and recreation.

