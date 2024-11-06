US News: Texas woman arrested for allegedly trying to sell newborn for $150 on Facebook

Juniper Bryson, 21, was arrested for allegedly attempting to sell her newborn on Facebook after expressing financial needs. Her actions sparked discussions on the misuse of social media in adoption, raising concerns for the child's safety.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Texas woman arrested for allegedly trying to sell newborn for $150 on Facebook
Texas woman arrested for allegedly trying to sell newborn for $150 on Facebook(Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)

In a shocking turn of events, a Texas woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to sell her newborn on Facebook. The woman, 21-year-old Juniper Bryson, reportedly posted in an online adoption group just hours after giving birth, seeking prospective parents for her baby but expecting financial compensation in return.

Facebook Post Raises Alarms

According to police reports, Bryson posted a photo of her newborn son in a Facebook group called “The Birth Mother Is Looking for Adoptive Parents.” While the post initially seemed like a call for an adoptive family, Bryson reportedly expressed her desire for money in exchange for the child. She allegedly cited financial difficulties, saying she needed funds to secure housing, find work, and possibly regain custody of her daughter. Case documents reveal that Bryson’s words included: “It’s not even like that, just enough to move into an apartment so I can work a job and get (my daughter) back, or a cheap down payment, or any car to get to different places to DoorDash. Nothing crazy at all.”

This plea for money raised serious concerns among potential adoptive families, several of whom initially expressed interest without knowing about her financial demands.

Also Read | What Donald Trump Presidency in the US means for India?

Allegations of Payment Requests

ABC News reported that Bryson allegedly spoke with multiple families about adopting her child, including a same-sex couple from Louisiana who drove overnight to pick up the baby. However, their plans changed abruptly when Bryson requested money. Initially, she asked the couple for $25 to cover food delivery costs, but the demand soon increased to $150. According to sources, Bryson reportedly said, “If the baby wasn’t worth $200 to them, then screw all,” when the couple decided not to proceed.

Also Read | US elections: Abki baar Trump Sarkar? Reactions pour in as Trump claims victory

Wendy Williams, a local woman who had developed a friendship with Bryson during her pregnancy, also expressed interest in adopting the baby. Williams had even accompanied Bryson to the hospital. However, after Bryson allegedly began sending troubling messages, Williams confronted her and was ultimately removed from the hospital.

Fearing for the baby’s safety, Williams reported the incident to Child Protection Services (CPS).

Also Read | Politics News Today Live Updates on November 6, 2024: Mint Explainer: What Trump’s victory means for the US, India, and the rest of the world

“It was very heartbreaking, not just because we didn’t get a baby out of this, but because I think his safety is definitely above all,” Williams said, reflecting on the distressing situation.

The arrest of Juniper Bryson has sparked intense debate online, with many calling for increased protections against the misuse of social media platforms in adoption cases.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsUS News: Texas woman arrested for allegedly trying to sell newborn for $150 on Facebook

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:40 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:50 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:40 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    13.6 (3.68%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:46 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:41 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    CCL Products India share price

    718.60
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    50.2 (7.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.