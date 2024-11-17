Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former cricketers and media are fuming over India’s travel denial stance to the neighbouring country for the Champions Trophy. US principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel responds to the question.

Pakistan Journalist raised the issue of India's travel denial stance for the upcoming Champions Trophy event at the US Department of State's daily press briefing on November 14. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former cricketers, and the media are raging over India's travel denial stance regarding the event, reported the news portal Hindustan Times.

“There’s a big cricket event in Pakistan," asked the journalist.

The principal deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, responded in surprise, "Cricket? Oh, I didn't have that on my bingo card. Go ahead."

The journalist further stated, “It’s the biggest event after the Cricket World Cup, and India was set to participate, but the Indian government has refused to send the team to Pakistan. The Indian team last visited Pakistan in 2008, but due to political tensions, India has not travelled there since. Do you believe mixing politics with sports is a good idea? What’s your opinion on this?"

Patel also said that the issue is between the two neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan, and said that the United States has nothing to do with that.

"As it relates to relations between India and Pakistan, that's for them to address, whether through sports or other matters. I'll leave it to them to speak about their bilateral relationship. It's not something for us to get involved in, but sports is undoubtedly a powerful and unifying force," said Patel.

Patel also highlighted the importance of sports diplomacy in connecting people and added that it has strong support from current and former Under Secretaries for Public Affairs.

“You’ve seen this department really prioritise the role of sports diplomacy in connecting people. It’s something that our current Under Secretary for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy, Lee Satterfield, values deeply; and our former Under Secretary, Liz Allen, really championed. Ultimately, sports connect so many people and it’s a great way to build human-to-human and people-to-people ties, something this administration has strongly emphasised," said Patel.