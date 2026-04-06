US pizza chain Gina Maria’s closes all US outlets after 50 years, files for bankruptcy

After nearly five decades in operation, Gina Maria’s Pizza, a long-standing restaurant chain in Minnesota, has shut down following a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing by its parent company, Northern Brands Inc.

Gina Maria’s Pizza shuts down all locations The move marks the end of a business that had become a familiar fixture across several suburban communities in the Twin Cities.

According to filings made in March 2026, the company reported debts of $2.9 million against assets of just $64,000. Under Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the business will undergo liquidation, leaving little possibility of a revival.

The closures themselves took place earlier, in October 2025, when all four remaining locations — in Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina and Plymouth — were shut without prior notice. A short message posted on the company’s website stated that the decision “did not come easily”, but no further explanation was provided at the time. Customers attempting to contact the outlets were met with automated messages confirming the permanent closures.

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Founded in 1975 as a small dine-in outlet in Minnetonka, Gina Maria’s Pizza gradually built a loyal customer base over the years. The brand became known for its consistent offerings and neighbourhood presence, attracting repeat visitors across generations. For many residents, the restaurant was associated with routine occasions such as family dinners and weekend takeaways.

The sudden shutdown prompted strong reactions from customers, many of whom shared their experiences online.

One long-time patron wrote: "I'm so bummed, I live a block away from the E.P. Store went there for 25 years, just love the pepperoni and green olive, best pizza by far now in Richfield and they opened the Edina store I wonder why they closed, very bummed." Another said: “Closed. Sad. Easily the BEST pizza anywhere. Nothing in Naples FL comes close!”

Industry analysts point to wider challenges affecting mid-sized restaurant chains. Data from recent industry reports indicates that a majority of pizza brands have experienced declining sales in recent years. Changing consumer preferences, rising costs and increased competition from both large chains and supermarket alternatives have placed pressure on operators.

In particular, a decline in delivery demand and a shift towards more affordable at-home options have affected revenue streams. These structural changes have made it difficult for regional brands to maintain profitability.

Despite the closures, a new development has emerged at one of the former sites. A restaurant named Pizzas Gina has opened at the Eden Prairie location, operated by Ulises Godinez. The new establishment is reportedly using recipes from the original brand, offering a degree of continuity for former customers.