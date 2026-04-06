US pizza chain Gina Maria’s closes all US outlets after 50 years, files for bankruptcy

After nearly five decades in operation, Gina Maria’s Pizza, a long-standing restaurant chain in Minnesota, has shut down following a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing by its parent company, Northern Brands Inc.

Gina Maria’s Pizza shuts down all locations The move marks the end of a business that had become a familiar fixture across several suburban communities in the Twin Cities.

According to filings made in March 2026, the company reported debts of $2.9 million against assets of just $64,000. Under Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the business will undergo liquidation, leaving little possibility of a revival.

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The closures themselves took place earlier, in October 2025, when all four remaining locations — in Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina and Plymouth — were shut without prior notice. A short message posted on the company’s website stated that the decision “did not come easily”, but no further explanation was provided at the time. Customers attempting to contact the outlets were met with automated messages confirming the permanent closures.

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Founded in 1975 as a small dine-in outlet in Minnetonka, Gina Maria’s Pizza gradually built a loyal customer base over the years. The brand became known for its consistent offerings and neighbourhood presence, attracting repeat visitors across generations. For many residents, the restaurant was associated with routine occasions such as family dinners and weekend takeaways.

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The sudden shutdown prompted strong reactions from customers, many of whom shared their experiences online.

One long-time patron wrote: "I'm so bummed, I live a block away from the E.P. Store went there for 25 years, just love the pepperoni and green olive, best pizza by far now in Richfield and they opened the Edina store I wonder why they closed, very bummed." Another said: “Closed. Sad. Easily the BEST pizza anywhere. Nothing in Naples FL comes close!”

Industry analysts point to wider challenges affecting mid-sized restaurant chains. Data from recent industry reports indicates that a majority of pizza brands have experienced declining sales in recent years. Changing consumer preferences, rising costs and increased competition from both large chains and supermarket alternatives have placed pressure on operators.

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In particular, a decline in delivery demand and a shift towards more affordable at-home options have affected revenue streams. These structural changes have made it difficult for regional brands to maintain profitability.

Despite the closures, a new development has emerged at one of the former sites. A restaurant named Pizzas Gina has opened at the Eden Prairie location, operated by Ulises Godinez. The new establishment is reportedly using recipes from the original brand, offering a degree of continuity for former customers.

While the new venture does not replace the original chain, it represents a partial continuation of its legacy. For many residents, however, the closure of Gina Maria’s Pizza signals the end of a long-standing local institution shaped by decades of familiarity and routine.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.