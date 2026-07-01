US Postal Service to release stamp in honour of Diwali; See pic

The US Postal Service has unveiled a postage stamp honouring the festival of Diwali, among others. It will be released later this year.

US Postal Service to release Diwali special stamp The Diwali stamp features an intricate rangoli pattern curated by Sangita Bhutada, a Houston-based artist, while it was photographed by Binay Dixit.

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Several photos of the vibrant postage stamp have surfaced online. It features a colourful rangoli.

The USPS described rangoli as a vibrant floor pattern traditionally made from materials such as coloured rice powder, chalk and flower petals. A rangoli is believed to bring good luck and is widely used to decorate houses during festivals like Diwali.

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Who is Sangita Bhutada According to the USPS, Bhutada is a native of India. She is a longtime resident of the Houston area who has practised the ancient folk art of rangoli for nearly 2 decades.

The stamp was designed by Jennifer Arnold, and William J Gicker was the art director. The Diwali stamp will be released in October 2026, according to the USPS.

"Among the most important holidays on the Hindu calendar, the annual autumn festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Diwali is usually observed over five days; in 2026, the main day of the festival will be November 8," the USPS said.

Diwali and politics in the US Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is widely celebrated across America now. In fact, it is also celebrated in the White House each year.

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The tradition of Diwali celebrations began in 2003 with President George W Bush. Although he couldn't attend personally, his chief political advisor, Karl Rove, took charge of the festivities, which were held in the Indian Treaty Room. Rove began the celebration by lighting the symbolic brass lamp, conveying President Bush's personal greetings to the Indian American community. It was one of the historic moments in US politics.

Keeping up with the tradition, President Barack Obama became the first US president to personally celebrate Diwali. He lit a diya in the ceremonial East Room and said, “While this is a time of rejoicing, it's also a time for reflection, when we remember those who are less fortunate and renew our commitment to reach out to those in need.”

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Also Read | PM Modi welcomes UNESCO recognition of Diwali as Intangible Cultural Heritage

In 2016, President Obama, in another historic move, lit the first-ever diya in the Oval Office.

Following the tradition, President Donald Trump was seen lighting a diya alongside his daughter Ivanka and Indian American members in 2017. However, the 15-year-long tradition of formal Diwali celebrations at the White House witnessed a break due to the midterm elections in 2018.

President Joe Biden took the celebrations a step up and hosted the largest Diwali celebration ever held at the White House. The event saw attendance from 200 guests, including First Lady Jill Biden. At the event, Biden lit a diya and talked about the importance of Diwali in the Indian American and South Asian American culture. "This is the first Diwali reception of this scale, in this house, ever to be held," President Biden said.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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