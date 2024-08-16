US September 2024 bulletin: EB3 visa — What are the waiting time for Indians, dates, preferences & all you need to know

US September 2024 visa bulletin: The United States Department of States website has released its visa bulletin for September 2024, notifying of the likely wait times for those seeking EB-3 category visas to the country.
For most countries, including the Philippines and Mexico, wait times have been extended for up to one year, with the priority date slipping back to December 1, 2020. Applicants from India and China, however, will not see any such delays, with priority dates kept at February 1, 2022, and November 1, 2022, respectively, as per the latest data.
|Employment-
based
|All Chargeability
Areas Except
Those Listed
|CHINA-
mainland
born
|INDIA
|MEXICO
|PHILIPPINES
|1st
|C
|01NOV22
|01FEB22
|C
|C
|2nd
|15MAR23
|01MAR20
|15JUL12
|15MAR23
|15MAR23
|3rd
|01DEC20
|01SEP20
|22OCT12
|01DEC20
|01DEC20
|Other Workers
|01DEC20
|01JAN17
|22OCT12
|01DEC20
|01MAY20
|4th
|01JAN21
|01JAN21
|01JAN21
|01JAN21
|01JAN21
|Certain Religious Workers
|01JAN21
|01JAN21
|01JAN21
|01JAN21
|01JAN21
|5th Unreserved
(including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|C
|15DEC15
|01DEC20
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
Rural (20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
High Unemployment (10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
Infrastructure (2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
In the table above, "C" means current, i.e., numbers are authorised for issuance to all qualified applicants; and "U" means unauthorized, i.e., numbers are not authorized for issuance.
|Employment-
based
|All Chargeability
Areas Except
Those Listed
|CHINA-
mainland
born
|INDIA
|MEXICO
|PHILIPPINES
|1st
|C
|01JAN23
|08FEB22
|C
|C
|2nd
|22MAR23
|01JUN20
|22JUL12
|22MAR23
|22MAR23
|3rd
|01FEB23
|01JUL21
|01NOV12
|01FEB23
|01JAN23
|Other Workers
|08JAN21
|01JUN17
|01NOV12
|08JAN21
|15MAY20
|4th
|01FEB21
|01FEB21
|01FEB21
|01FEB21
|01FEB21
|Certain Religious Workers
|01FEB21
|01FEB21
|01FEB21
|01FEB21
|01FEB21
|5th Unreserved
(including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|C
|01JAN17
|01APR22
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
(Rural - 20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
(High Unemployment - 10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
(Infrastructure - 2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
In the table above, “C” indicates that the category is current, and that applications may be filed regardless of the applicant’s priority date. The listing of a date for any category indicates that only applicants with a priority date which is earlier than the listed date may file their application.
