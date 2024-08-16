US September 2024 visa bulletin: Check here for all the details that Indian applicants need to know, including wait times, dates, eligibility, preferences and more.

US September 2024 visa bulletin: The United States Department of States website has released its visa bulletin for September 2024, notifying of the likely wait times for those seeking EB-3 category visas to the country.

For most countries, including the Philippines and Mexico, wait times have been extended for up to one year, with the priority date slipping back to December 1, 2020. Applicants from India and China, however, will not see any such delays, with priority dates kept at February 1, 2022, and November 1, 2022, respectively, as per the latest data.

All You Need To Know Applicants for EB-3 visas are those seeking employment-based green cards to the US.

The website attributed the backlogs to increased number of applications, and back-up of applications against older pending ones.

To apply, your priority date must be either on or before the cut-off date listed next to the country-wise visa category.

As per the US Customers and Immigration Service (USCIS) website, the priority date usually implies is the date by which when the immigrant petition should be properly filed for processing by the US Department of Labor. While the cut-off dates, estimates the time it may take to approve your application — this keeps moving.

All priority dates, deadlines and country-wise information for September 2024 can be found on the US State Department website here.

The September 2024 visa bulletin also has details regarding the family-sponsored visa applications, immigrant visa applications and diversity visa applications.

Employment-based Preferences Are As Follows: First: Priority Workers comprise 28.6 per cent of the worldwide employment-based preference level, plus any numbers not required for fourth and fifth preferences.

comprise 28.6 per cent of the worldwide employment-based preference level, plus any numbers not required for fourth and fifth preferences. Second: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees or Persons of Exceptional Ability comprise 28.6 per cent of the worldwide employment-based preference level, plus any numbers not required by first preference.

comprise 28.6 per cent of the worldwide employment-based preference level, plus any numbers not required by first preference. Third: Skilled Workers, Professionals, and Other Workers comprise 28.6 per cent of the worldwide level, plus any numbers not required by first and second preferences, not more than 10,000 of which to "*Other Workers".

comprise 28.6 per cent of the worldwide level, plus any numbers not required by first and second preferences, not more than 10,000 of which to "*Other Workers". Fourth: Certain Special Immigrants comprise 7.1 per cent of the worldwide level.

comprise 7.1 per cent of the worldwide level. Fifth: Employment Creation comprises 7.1 per cent of the worldwide level, of which 32 per cent are reserved. Reservation for fifth level are: 20 per cent for qualified immigrants who invest in a rural area; 10 per cent for qualified immigrants who invest in a high unemployment area; 2 per cent for qualified immigrants who invest in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68 per cent are unreserved and are allotted for all other qualified immigrants.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based Preference Cases

Employment-

based All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed CHINA-

mainland

born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 01NOV22 01FEB22 C C 2nd 15MAR23 01MAR20 15JUL12 15MAR23 15MAR23 3rd 01DEC20 01SEP20 22OCT12 01DEC20 01DEC20 Other Workers 01DEC20 01JAN17 22OCT12 01DEC20 01MAY20 4th 01JAN21 01JAN21 01JAN21 01JAN21 01JAN21 Certain Religious Workers 01JAN21 01JAN21 01JAN21 01JAN21 01JAN21 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5) C 15DEC15 01DEC20 C C 5th Set Aside:

Rural (20%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

High Unemployment (10%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

Infrastructure (2%) C C C C C

In the table above, "C" means current, i.e., numbers are authorised for issuance to all qualified applicants; and "U" means unauthorized, i.e., numbers are not authorized for issuance.

Dates for Filing of Employment-based Visa Applications

Employment-

based All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed CHINA-

mainland

born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 01JAN23 08FEB22 C C 2nd 22MAR23 01JUN20 22JUL12 22MAR23 22MAR23 3rd 01FEB23 01JUL21 01NOV12 01FEB23 01JAN23 Other Workers 08JAN21 01JUN17 01NOV12 08JAN21 15MAY20 4th 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 Certain Religious Workers 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 01FEB21 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5) C 01JAN17 01APR22 C C 5th Set Aside:

(Rural - 20%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

(High Unemployment - 10%) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

(Infrastructure - 2%) C C C C C

In the table above, “C" indicates that the category is current, and that applications may be filed regardless of the applicant’s priority date. The listing of a date for any category indicates that only applicants with a priority date which is earlier than the listed date may file their application.