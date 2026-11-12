US startup offers ₹1.13 crore salary, ₹14.1 lakh bonus to play GTA 6 for 10 hours daily: ‘This is a real job’

US-based prediction market startup Kalshi is offering an unusual job opportunity for gaming enthusiasts ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on November 19. The company is looking to hire a gamer to play the much-awaited title for more than 10 hours every day, offering a base salary of $100,000-$120,000 (approximately ₹1.13 crore) for the contract period, along with an additional $15,000 bonus (approximately ₹14.1 lakh) for gaming and streaming.

'This is a real job' According to a job advertisement posted on LinkedIn on Thursday morning, the position is titled 'GTA VI Researcher'. The selected candidate will be required to begin playing the game at midnight on November 19 and continue playing until completing its storyline.

The role is not limited to gaming. Kalshi expects the researcher to stream their gameplay, examine the fictional economy of Leonida, where GTA 6 is set, and identify the most profitable ways to operate within its economic system. The employee will also be responsible for preparing and publishing weekly research reports analysing the in-game economy.

“This is a real job. We’re looking for someone whose parents said video games would never pay the bills. They were wrong, and you can tell them we said so,” Kalshi said.

What will the GTA 6 researcher be expected to do? The company wants the selected candidate to explore the game's storyline while examining its economic mechanics and streaming the entire experience.

The job description states: “As Kalshi’s GTA VI Researcher, you’ll begin at midnight on November 19 and play until you beat the story. You’ll stream the entire journey, investigate Leonida’s economy, and study what happens to the real economy when everyone suddenly has a “family emergency” on launch day.

The responsibilities will also extend beyond the virtual world. Kalshi wants the researcher to assess how the release of GTA 6 affects everyday economic activity in the US.

This includes tracking the number of employees who call in sick or take leave to play the game, monitoring changes in food delivery demand on platforms such as DoorDash and estimating the impact of lost workplace productivity during the game's launch week.

GTA 6 job offers up to $1.13 crore, gaming equipment and other perks The position is being advertised as a remote contractual opportunity for candidates based in the United States. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a minimum of 10 years of gaming experience, along with at least three years of experience in streaming.

While a degree in economics or finance would be beneficial, it is not a compulsory qualification. Candidates should preferably have their own gaming equipment and be comfortable broadcasting their gameplay on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube, with their camera turned on.

Besides the base compensation of $100,000-$120,000 and a $15,000 streaming and gaming bonus, Kalshi is offering several additional benefits. These include a 100-inch television, a PlayStation 5 or Xbox console of the candidate's choice, $75 worth of DoorDash credits every day and a gym membership.

Why is Kalshi hiring someone to play GTA 6? Kalshi's unusual recruitment drive comes ahead of what is widely expected to be one of the biggest video game launches in history. GTA 6 will be released on November 19 for Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series consoles.

The previous instalment, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), continues to attract considerable viewership on Twitch, particularly through role-playing (RP) streams. These broadcasts feature gamers assuming different identities, including police officers, criminals and judges, as they create their own narratives within the game's virtual world.