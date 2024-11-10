‘Us taraf camera nahi karne ka…’: Annoyed Virat Kohli guards Anushka Sharma and kids from paparazzi | Watch video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma left Mumbai on Saturday after celebrating Kohli's birthday. At the airport, Kohli urged photographers not to take photos of his wife and children while he posed for solo shots.

Updated10 Nov 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with wife and actress Anushka Sharma
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with wife and actress Anushka Sharma (ANI Picture Service)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport after they left the city on Saturday night with their children, Vamika and Akay. In one of the videos at the airport, Virat Kohli can be seen asking paparazzi not to take any pictures of his wife and kids.

In a video shared by ‘instantbollywood’ the cricketer seemed to be communicating with the paparazzi in an irritated way and asking them not to click any photos of his family as he agreed for solo pictures.

The couple stayed in Mumbai for a while before leaving the city on Saturday. The two also stayed in the city to celebrate Virat Kohli's birthday. After reaching the airport, the cricketer was spotted making his way for his family after unloading the luggage. Upon being constantly requested for photos, the cricket urged them to wait till he carefully places his luggage.

In one of the videos, Kohli can be seen placing his luggage and standing at a spot for photos. Meanwhile he constantly kept an eye over the photographers to ensure that none of them attempted to click Anushka and his children's photos. 

“Udhar camera nahi karne ka (Don’t turn your cameras towards Anushka and the kids)," Virat Kohli told the paparazzi. 

Over the past few months, Virat Kohli and his family have been frequently flying to London raising speculation about their plans to permanently shift to UK. According to a Hindustan Times report, Virat Kohli went to London in December last year to spend time with family. Not only this, the actor flew to the UK to meet his family after team India's victory parade earlier this year. The couple was reportedly in London during the birth of their second child Akaay, reported HT. 

On the work front, Virat Kohli will be next seen in action for a crucial series against Australia which could decide the direction of his Test career. Virat Kohli has been facing constant scrutiny  his disappointing numbers in the decade of 2020s and a declining game against spin, Virat would no doubt be fired up to do well against Australia, a team against which he enjoys an enviable record.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 12:05 PM IST
