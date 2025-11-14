US visa application approved within a minute for father, 2-year-old daughter: Reddit user shares experience

A Reddit user has shared that both he and his 2-year-old daughter received B1/B2 visa approvals at the Mumbai consulate within a minute. The post comes amid several stories of US visa delay and blatant rejection.

The US visa for his wife was already approved a day earlier for her business travel. The man explained to the visa officer that the family had planned to accompany her so they could spend time together and do some light tourism on weekends.

During the interview the US visa officer first asked if the appointment was only for the child. The man replied that the visa application was for both him and his child.

The officer then asked about the purpose of travel, the wife’s job and the man’s own work role. He mentioned his designation, his company and a short description of his duties.

The officer noted the man’s previous travel history across Europe and the UK. Within a minute, the officer informed them that their visa had been approved.

“Congrats. Your visa has been approved. Have a good day!” the officer said.

The swift nature of the US visa approval surprised Reddit users.

“I have been trying to get an appointment in Mumbai for the last 3 weeks and never found a slot! Any tips would be welcome. My application is just for 2 kids in a group (no adults). Maybe they prioritise those who paid the fees much earlier, I paid my fees in the last week of October 2025,” wrote one user.

“Group appointment slots are tough to get, man! I saw that my wife was able to see slots on a few days here and there, but I couldn’t see them in my ID because I was in a group appointment. There are many groups which give notifications once slots open. Keep a lookout, and you’ll get one for sure!” the OP replied.

Medical student’s visa was rejected Earlier, a final-year medical student said his US B1/B2 visa was rejected at the Kolkata consulate. He was selected for a four-week medical observership in the US.

He informed the visa officer about the hospital, his course, the length of his stay and his parents' occupations. He explained that his parents ran an IT solutions company offering software and hardware support.