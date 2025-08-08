US weatherman checks on wife during emergency weather alert, gets blasted for ‘unprofessionalism’: Viral video

A weatherman in the United States took a little moment of his on-air time to check on his wife via a text during an emergency weather alert, but the unforgiving Internet blasted him for sheer “unprofessionalism”.

In a now viral video, meteorologist Nick Jansen of KTTC News can be seen pulling out his phone in the middle of a live weather report of severe weather conditions outside.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 28. Nick was reporting on storms in Rochester, Minnesota.

Midway, he was seen texting his wife, reportedly to warn her of the worsening weather and ask her to get to the basement with the baby. After a quick check-in, he returned to his job. Nick has a 6-month-old child.

Aware of his act, Nick apologised on live TV, saying, “Sorry, just had to text my wife, baby was sleeping well tonight, so that’s gonna be over with at this point in time.”

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens replied: Several social media users were offended by the move and called it unprofessional and unethical. However, many netizens came forward to support Nick, saying, “Family comes before professionalism.”

“That’s a GOOD FATHER,” said a user,

Another said, “It was not unprofessional at all. It was an emergency, and he was looking out for his wife and baby. Anyone complaining about that needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror.”

“He was doing an hours-long disaster segment. He did what any sane & good man would do— he checked on his family. I think it’s great,” added another user.

Nick Jansen responds: Later, in a Facebook post, Nick Jansen wrote, “I received an email telling me how unprofessional I was during my coverage. The quote that really struck me: ‘That he has to call his wife to make sure she takes the baby to safety? Maybe some people think it’s noble or cute. I don’t.’”

Offering an explanation, he said, “I take my job and your safety very seriously. But I'm also a husband and a father. In the middle of severe weather, I decided to take a brief moment to make sure my wife and child were safely in the basement.”