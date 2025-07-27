Subscribe

US woman lists what she loves and hates about living in India: 'I love it, but…'

Kristen Fischer's video on Instagram, highlighting her love and dislikes about living in India, received over 1.48 lakh views. Users praised her honesty and positivity, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the good despite challenges.

Anjali Thakur
Updated27 Jul 2025, 07:02 AM IST
American woman Kristen Fischer, often shares glimpses of her life in India
American woman Kristen Fischer, often shares glimpses of her life in India(Instagram/Kristen Fischer)

American content creator Kristen Fischer, who frequently shares glimpses of her life in India, recently posted a video listing things she both loves and dislikes about living in the country.

In the now-viral video, Fischer wrote: “As a foreigner living in India, I am not ashamed to admit that no place is perfect. I love India, but it is by no means perfect. It certainly has flaws and aspects I don’t like.”

She also acknowledged that the United States has its own set of issues. “There will be flaws anywhere we go, and our job is to learn to see the good in all of it, no matter what. I believe we have the power to create our own happiness, no matter where we are,” she added.

Kristen then listed the things she likes and dislikes about living in India:

  • I miss my family
  • I prefer Indian food
  • I like being a minority
  • I hate Delhi pollution
  • India is a better place for kids
  • I think being vegetarian is better
  • India is a more modest country
  • I hate the garbage on the streets
  • Food is healthier here
  • Hospitality in India is better
  • Local farming is better

She concluded the video with a reflective message: “It is a choice. Will you choose to focus on the negative, or will you choose to see the positive? I believe this outlook significantly affects our joy and satisfaction in life.”

The video has garnered over 1.48 lakh views on Instagram and sparked a flood of comments.

One user wrote, “Such an inspiring post. I’ve been focusing on the negative for quite some time, but your post and words motivated me to look at the positive. Truly, you are amazing. Much love.”

Another commented, “I admire your honesty. You’re absolutely right, no place is perfect. If we can adjust comfortably, that’s enough.”

A third user added, “We love you not as a foreigner, but as someone who has become an integral part of our country. Despite all the challenges here, we welcome you like family. Sending love to you and your lovely kids.”

 
