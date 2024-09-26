Kristen Fischer, who moved to New Delhi in 2022, defends her choice against common misconceptions about living in India. She believes India offers a richer life for her children, emphasizing community and experiences over financial wealth, despite differing opinions from some Indians and Americans.

Kristen Fischer, an American who permanently relocated to New Delhi in 2022, recently shared her thoughts on Instagram about why she chose to leave the USA for India.

Addressing a common question she faces—why she would move from America to India—Fischer challenges the assumptions that India is a “lesser place to live" and that she is “worse off" for making the move.

Fischer feels that these questions often suggest two things: that living in India is a downgrade, and that leaving the USA is an irrational decision. However, she disagrees with both ideas.

According to her, India offers something unique, particularly for her children, who she believes are set up for a more successful future here. Fischer highlights that the life, experiences and sense of community her children will gain in India are things they would never have had in the USA.

Reflecting on conversations with Indians living abroad, Fischer notes that many people realise how much they miss India after leaving. They often assume life will be better elsewhere, only to discover the value of what they left behind.

She also emphasises that life is about more than just financial wealth. While the USA may offer more money, Fischer believes that India offers a richer life in terms of community, relationships, experiences and overall happiness.

She shares that these aspects of life matter most to her, and they make India a place of true wealth.

“I think my kids are being set up for a more successful life and future in India. They will have such a rich life, experiences, and community that they would never have gotten in the USA," Fischer says.

Social media divided There are some Indians who disagree with Fischer, though.

One of them wrote, “You live the life 99.99% Indians don't. So your opinion is not a representative of a major population of India where they struggle to make ends meet to just get basic food!!"

“As an introvert America is a perfect place for me," wrote another Indian user while an American user wrote about India, “Lovely people but they suffer the same social ills as any other place."

Here are some comments from users who agree with Fischer.

“India is a place where the warmth of its people makes it feel homely, whether you’re a local or a foreigner."

“I agree with you, living in US since 10 years, still never felt like home here. Home will be always India."

"When I was in India my life was way better in terms of mind and Health. You never feel alone."