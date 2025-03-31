US woman shares 8 reasons why her kids will ‘benefit so much’ from growing up in India; netizens say ‘great analysis’

Instagrammer Kristen Fischer, who moved to India from the US in 2021, has often made headlines for sharing her observations of the Indian culture from a foreigner's point of view.
While she has highlighted everything from India’s unique dinner party etiquette to its lingo and other quirks on Instagram, this time, Kristen said she believes her kids will benefit by growing up in India instead of the USA.
She gave a detailed 8-point list of ways her children would be better off spending their childhood in India – from strong family bonds to appreciation for simplicity and higher emotional intelligence.
Netizens lauded Kristen's observations and said she's made a ‘great analysis’.
“Your children are very fortunate to live and be raised in the Indian culture,” a social media user said.
“Your vision is so positive about everything in India, and it will seem in your kids, too,” added another user.
“An excellent write-up. Great analysis, very apt. I loved it,” a user said.
“What impressed me is your willingness to learn and appreciate diversity,” added another user.
