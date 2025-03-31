US woman shares 8 reasons why her kids will ‘benefit so much’ from growing up in India; netizens say ‘great analysis’

Instagrammer Kristen Fischer, who moved to India from the US in 2021, has often made headlines for sharing her observations of the Indian culture from a foreigner's point of view.

While she has highlighted everything from India’s unique dinner party etiquette to its lingo and other quirks on Instagram, this time, Kristen said she believes her kids will benefit by growing up in India instead of the USA.

She gave a detailed 8-point list of ways her children would be better off spending their childhood in India – from strong family bonds to appreciation for simplicity and higher emotional intelligence.

Advertisement

Here are Kristen Fischer's reasons for raising her kids in India: Cultural Awareness and Adaptability

Kristen said living in India will expose her children to a rich diversity of cultures, languages, and customs, which will help them develop a deep understanding and appreciation for different cultures, encouraging open-mindedness and adaptability. Multilingualism

The Instagrammer said India is home to numerous languages and dialects, adding that her children will learn Hindi and be exposed to many other languages alongside English. “Being multilingual boosts cognitive development, improves communication skills, and enhances future job prospects.” Global Perspective

Growing up in India, Kristen said, her kids will gain a broader worldview. “They learn about global issues, regional challenges, and differing societal norms, which helps them develop a more nuanced perspective on global citizenship.” Resilience and Independence

She highlighted that living in a different country requires children to navigate challenges, from adjusting to a new school system to understanding local customs. “This builds resilience, problem-solving skills, and independence.”

Advertisement

Read More

Emotional Intelligence

Kristen said her kids' exposure to diverse social norms and family structures in India will help them develop higher emotional intelligence. “They learn to interact with a variety of people and understand different emotional cues, improving empathy and social skills.”

Kristen said her kids' exposure to diverse social norms and family structures in India will help them develop higher emotional intelligence. “They learn to interact with a variety of people and understand different emotional cues, improving empathy and social skills.” Strong Family Bonds

The Instagrammer highlighted the emphasis on close-knit relationships and extended family networks in many Indian families. She said this would provide her kids with a sense of belonging, emotional support, and deeper familial connections that are very different from the more individualistic American model.

The Instagrammer highlighted the emphasis on close-knit relationships and extended family networks in many Indian families. She said this would provide her kids with a sense of belonging, emotional support, and deeper familial connections that are very different from the more individualistic American model. Appreciation for Simplicity and Gratitude

She also shared that her children would learn the value of gratitude, simplicity, and the importance of appreciating what they have by living in a country where some regions experience stark contrasts between wealth and poverty.

She also shared that her children would learn the value of gratitude, simplicity, and the importance of appreciating what they have by living in a country where some regions experience stark contrasts between wealth and poverty. Connection to Global Networks

Lastly, Kristen said her kids will form friendships with people from all over the world. “These connections can serve as a global network for their benefit in their career later in life.” Advertisement

Here's how netizens reacted to her post: Netizens lauded Kristen's observations and said she's made a ‘great analysis’.

“Your children are very fortunate to live and be raised in the Indian culture,” a social media user said.

“Your vision is so positive about everything in India, and it will seem in your kids, too,” added another user. Advertisement

“An excellent write-up. Great analysis, very apt. I loved it,” a user said.