‘Flirted too hard, now this is my life in small Pakistani colony’: US woman shares glimpse post marriage

In yet another cross-border love story, an American woman has left social media stunned after revealing that she married a local man in Pakistan and is now happily living in a hamlet in the Islamic nation. The woman, who often shares snippets of her life in Pakistan, wrote in her latest video: "Flirted too hard, now this is my life in a small Pakistani colony".

The woman, who goes by the name @taylorinpakistan on Instagram, provided a glimpse of her surroundings, which appear to be a rural settlement with a small plastered building in the background. As the camera pans, an overview of green agricultural fields is shown. A squat toilet - a traditional ground-level toilet widely used in villages - is also depicted in the video.

In the caption, she wrote, “I never thought I'd end up in Pakistan, but I am loving (most) of it! If there's anything you're interested in seeing or learning more about, drop a comment.”

Here's how social media users reacted: The video has evoked a myriad of responses, largely due to the contrast between her life in the United States and her present surroundings.

One user wrote: "Do not try to romanticise this."

Another user commented: "From everything to nothing."

A third user wrote: “I would rather be in jail.”

"She went from heaven to hell," another wrote, adding, "I'm Pakistani and I wouldn't live like that. Guess love can really sometimes be blind."

Several users, however, expressed support. "Imagine someone finding happiness in a different way with you and you rejecting it because of your own insecurities about whether you're leading the right life. I bet she has more peace and sleeps better at night than any of the haters," one user wrote.

Another added, "The hate comments are crazy. Not everyone wants to live in a busy town. I personally see the peace in this."

Online game connection In a similar incident, a 26-year-old German doctor travelled to a village in Mandi Bahauddin District to marry a local man she had met while playing the online game Roblox.

Selma, who held dual German and Bosnian citizenship, married 22-year-old Muhammad Akmal after several months of online interaction that had begun unexpectedly on the gaming platform.

The two had first connected while playing Roblox and gradually began exchanging messages on a regular basis. What started as casual conversations developed into a deeper emotional bond over nearly five months of online communication.