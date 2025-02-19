US woman travels to meet K-drama boyfriend, gets disappointed; here’s why

An American woman who dreamed of meeting her K-drama-style boyfriend shared her frustration on social media after visiting Seoul. The woman did not find her dream K-pop idol lookalikes in South Korea's capital.

In a video shared on social media, the woman expressed her disappointment, stating that she imagined to see men who looked like K-pop idols on the streets of South Korea. However, she met ordinary-looking people who were leading regular lives.

"On my way to Seoul to fall in love with a Korean man," she said in the first clip while excitedly sitting on a plane to South Korea.

In the next clip of the video, she showed the zoomed-in faces of several South Korean men on the streets of Seoul with a mocking Titanic theme music playing in the background.

"What's going on here? You want to see Korean men? Here, I will show you," she said, while flipping the camera on a random man on the street, who seemed to be confused by her reactions.

"We've been catfished. It's very disturbing. I wish to leave immediately," she said at the end of the video.

Social media reacts Several social media users shared their thoughts on the video, where many users criticised the woman.

“Is she bodyshaming and objectifying these men ? All Men are beautiful. This is toxic femininity,” one of the users wrote.

Another user added, “Korean males should be upset that all American women don’t look like Sidney Sweeney with this idiotic take.”

“Reel & real life's are different, baby; what you see on screen isn't always what happens in reality,” one of the users stated.

Another user took a funny jibe and said, "Wait until she finds out that hamburgers in real life don’t look like anything from TV commercials."

"There’s more to a person than their looks—personality matters too!" added one of the users.

One of the users said, "Actual percentage of population in the world that are super attractive and universally desired... Guess would be 5%. No matter where you go... Majority just average folk."

“All of those guys are better looking than I am…So, I think the problem might be with this lady. Stop being so shallow and try to look at the spirit, first! Then you will find what you truly need,” added another user.