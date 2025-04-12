’Used to call him bhaiyya’: Woman horrified after distant aunt sets her up with cousin

“Sundar Ladkiyaan Rishtedari Mein Hi Rehni Chahiye” (Beautiful girls should stay within the family (for marriage), why give them away outside) - the statement from a distant relative has left an 18-year-old reeling after her birthday Facebook post, lovingly made by her mother, spiraled into an unexpected and unsettling marriage proposal.

What began as a sweet online gesture quickly snowballed into drama when Auntie J - a distant relative, spotted the post and decided the teen was “just perfect” for her 24-year-old son. The boy described as a “typical rich, snobby, single child,” was not only much older but someone the teen used to call “Bhaiya," according to her viral Reddit post.

The Shocking Twist

In a stunning turn, the teen realized: “So this 24-year-old dude and I are actually blood related cousins.” The disturbing implication? If she accepted the proposal, the family would be “trying to set us up” for a genetically risky union.

While family pressure loomed, the teen made her stance clear, citing both moral and medical reasons: “I don’t want tedhe medhe bacche.” (genetically messed-up kids.) Fortunately, her father supports her aspirations for independence and success, rather than marrying into wealth for status.

The incident, while deeply unsettling, has become a viral anecdote for many who sympathize - and chuckle - at the absurdity of traditional matchmaking gone wrong in modern times.

Screengrab from the viral post.



Here's how social media react:

A user wrote: "Same ridiculous thing that happened last year. So, we went to see this potential groom for my elder sister, right? Pretty normal. The guy seemed decent enough, and he had a younger sister too. My dad and uncle seemed to like him, so the families were just chatting, trying to figure out when to officially have my sister and the guy meet—like a proper meeting to see if they clicked."

"But then, out of nowhere, the guy’s mother suddenly turns to my mom and goes, ‘Why don’t we just engage your son—me—to my daughter too?’ Like, what?! We were both just 18 or 19! She was seriously suggesting we get engaged then and there and wait to get married once we had jobs."

"I was just sitting there like, ‘Excuse me, what timeline are you on, lady?’ Thank God my dad was having none of it and rejected the idea right away. We just came home after that, completely baffled. Who thinks of pulling a double marriage setup like it’s a combo deal at a restaurant?"

Another user praised the woman’s storytelling skills: