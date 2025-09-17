User calls out I-T website for ‘distasteful’ dead body gfx on session expired page, netizens say, ‘people will find…’

A user has called out the Income-Tax Department for what they termed ‘distasteful’ graphics on the ITR website on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The post, which came amid the income-tax returns (ITR) deadline, allegedly showed the webpage displaying a gfx of a person fallen on the floor, with a garland around the neck and incense stick nearby, while the page displayed: “Session has expired”.

Here's what the page showed: It displayed the following text: “Session has Expired. If the browser window is idle for 15 or more minutes, the sesion will expire automatically. Also for security reasons, we have disabled Back, Forward and Refre actions of the browser. If the problem persists, please try again after clearing the Temporary Files from your web browser. Click here to Login”.

The gfx was on the left of the page.

At time of writing, there seemed to be no response from the I-T department's social media pages to the post.

How did netizens react? ‘Distasteful, yahi hoga, people will find any reason…’ The gfx, seemed to be a play on the meaning of expired, but was not much appreciatedby the user, who questioned: “W** is this art used by income tax? Dead body for session expired? This is so distasteful”

Other netizens also joined in to react, with their opinions on the art. Some users found it funny and posted laughing emojis, while another sought to calm OP, sating, “Why so sensitive take it in light heart... Appreciate the developer”.

Another said, “istg people like you will find any reason to rant about and boost your social media engagement. Get a life. There is nothing wrong with the artwork.”