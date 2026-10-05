Using AI too much? Doctor shares 5 warning signs to watch out for before it takes a toll on your mental health

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a curse and a boon. While AI tools have dramatically enhanced productivity and streamlined workflows across industries, it has also led to job layoffs, privacy violation concerns, and high energy consumption.

Why AI can be harmful for mental health Are you one of those who relies on AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini and more, for day-to-day tasks? Be careful because doctors are now warning against an unprecedented level of psychological reliance on AI.

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We may use algorithms to organise our schedules, draft emails, summarise notes, and even generate creative ideas. However, one must always be careful between making the most of the technology and surrendering our cognitive autonomy to intelligence.

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According to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), AI use becomes a concern when it starts replacing things we should be doing ourselves.

"The problem lies not in the frequent usage of AI, but rather when the technology begins to take the place of our ability to think, regulate emotions and socialise with other human beings," the doctor shared with Live Mint.

When an individual begins relying on algorithm-driven responses rather than exercising critical thinking, emotional regulation, and real-world connection, this is where the real problem begins. A simple tech usage shift from productivity to psychological dependence.

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Warnings signs that suggest unhealthy dependence on AI Dr Gupta shared five major warning signs that suggest an over-reliance on AI may be impacting mental health.

1. When you no longer trust your own judgement One of the most immediate indicators of AI dependence is said to be the lack of personal self-efficacy. One may find themself consulting an AI model on pivotal matter, such as what to think, how to decide, or even how to feel about a situation.

When simple, everyday decisions like resolving a minor conflict, drafting a simple reply, or even an opinion start causing hesitation without an algorithmic nod, self-trust goes away. Relying continuously on automated suggestions can weaken the critical thinking and problem-solving mechanisms that maintain personal confidence and cognitive autonomy.

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2. When you start venting to AI chatbot instead of humans Turning to an AI interface for emotional support during moments of stress, isolation, or sadness may feel like an easy outlet. In the longer run, it can create a fragile emotional framework.

While chatbots can offer immediate, non-judgmental, and algorithmically reassuring responses, they lack authentic empathy, shared human experience, and true emotional reciprocity. Substituting real human connections with instant answers can gradually alienate individuals from the real world, pushing towards a possible solitude over time.

3. When you are stressed without access to chatbot If temporary server outages, lost internet connection, or restricted access to an AI assistant triggers noticeable anxiety, mood swings, or a sudden sense of helplessness, it signals excessive psychological attachment.

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Technology should function as a tool of convenience, not for emotional stability or daily operation. Feeling uneasy or paralysed without immediate access to an AI chatbot? You need help.

4. When you start avoiding face-to-face interactions Social withdrawal often develops incrementally. When conversations with AI models start replacing chats with friends, family members, colleagues, or healthcare professionals, social engagement begins to drop.

Human relationships require navigating nuance, non-verbal cues, and emotional vulnerability. These aspects are not required by the algorithm, making it easier for some who may struggle during human interactions. However, retreating into synthetic conversations can further weaken real-world communication skills, increasing chances of social isolation.

5. When your daily routine gets disrupted When AI usage starts encroaching on basic health habits, such as sleeping, working, studying, or fulfilling personal goals, it moves into habit-forming behaviour.

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Continuing to spend hours engaging with or relying on AI tools despite recognising negative impacts on productivity or well-being can be a sign of a loss of behavioural control. When a digital utility disrupts daily responsibilities, rebalancing tech usage becomes a must.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor or a health expert with any questions related to a medical condition.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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