Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: From shubh muhurat, parana time to significance — all you need to know

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: The festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu is being celebrated today. One of the significant Ekadashis, this holy occasion falls on in the month of Margashirsha on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi following Kartik Purnima. Known as Utpanna Ekadashi, it follows Devutthana Ekadashi. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu which marks the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha. The Utpanna Ekadashi fast is being observed on November 15 this year.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Shubh muhurat, parana time According to Drik Panchang, Ekadashi tithi commenced at 12:49 AM on November 15 and will conclude on November 16 at 2:37 AM. Meanwhile, Parana time is between 1:14 PM and 3:25 PM on November 16. On Parana Day, Saturday, ‘Hari Vasara End Moment’ will be observed at 9:09 AM.

Ekadashi fast is broken after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi. As per rituals, devotees break their fast within Dwadashi Tithi during Pratahkal and avoid parana during Madhyahna and Hari Vasara.

Significance of Utpanna Ekadashi Considered the birth anniversary of Goddess Ekadashi, it is an important day for devotees who pledge to observe yearly fasting. Notably, associated with feminine power Ekadashi fasting begins from Utpanna Ekadashi. It is important to note that the word Utpanna means emergence or birth.

As per legends, Goddess Ekadashi was born out of Lord Vishnu to annihilate Demon Mur who intended to kill sleeping Lord Vishnu. Drik Panchang states, “Goddess Ekadashi is one of the protective powers of Lord Vishnu. Goddess Vaishnavi is another power of Lord Vishnu and part of Sapta Matrika.”

It is widely believed that observing Utpanna Ekadashi fast can bring prosperity and wealth in the lives of the devotees since Goddess Ekadashi is worshipped for her valour and bravery. Several rituals associated with this day hold special significance, such as watering the peepul tree, performing charity to attain salvation, among others.

Lord Vishnu had said, "You were born on Ekadashi, and therefore you will be known throughout the world by the name Ekadashi. You will be worshipped in every age. I will be more pleased by observing the Ekadashi fast than by any other form of worship. Those who observe your fast will attain salvation," as per ancient scriptures.