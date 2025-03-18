Uttar Pradesh: Couple caught in compromising position by girl’s father, villagers get them married

A young couple in Hamirpur village of Uttar Pradesh was caught in a compromising situation, prompting villagers to intervene and arrange their marriage, News18 reported.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when a young man visited his girlfriend’s house while her family was away.

However, her father returned unexpectedly and caught the couple in a compromising position. He quickly locked them inside the room and raised the alarm, calling for help from the neighbours. As a crowd gathered and speculation grew, village elders stepped in to address the situation.

After a series of arguments and a blame game, the families of the young couple eventually agreed to their marriage.

According to media reports, the couple had been in a relationship for the past three years. As neighbours, they frequently met each other.

The police were also informed of the incident. They arrived promptly, assessed the situation, and obtained written consent from both families regarding the marriage.

Additionally, the police pacified the gathered crowd, explaining the mutually agreed resolution.

Man arrested for raping minor after encounter in Lucknow In a separate incident, a man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in Vibhutikhand area of Lucknow was arrested after an encounter, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Lucknow resident Mohammad Sarju, allegedly raped the girl on Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Radharaman Singh said, “A minor girl living near a railway crossing in Lucknow was lured by a man from the same locality on Saturday afternoon and raped at a secluded place.”

The ACP said when the girl returned home bleeding, her parents took her to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to King George's Medical University. “The minor is stable and conscious,” the ACP said.

Meanwhile, police said they launched a search for the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh said, “Acting on a tip-off that the accused, Mohammad Sarju, is trying to escape from Lucknow, Vibhutikhand police reached Hahnemann Crossing to apprehend him. However, Sarju fired at the police. Police retaliated and shot him in the leg. The accused has been admitted to a community health centre for treatment.”