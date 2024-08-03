Uttar Pradesh News: 17-year-old boy’s ’car stunt’ in Kanpur kills woman, injures child | Watch

  • In the video, it can be seen that the the woman and the child on were coming from one side and a speeding car rams the two-wheeler, following which the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Livemint
Updated3 Aug 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Representative image. (HT)
Representative image. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

Road accidents have been on the rise in the country in the past couple of months. In the latest, a woman was killed and her daughter was critically injured after a speeding car hit their scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday.

According to a report by NDTV, the car was driven by a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly attempting stunts on the busy road.

The accident was caught by a security camera and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the the woman and the child on were coming from one side and a speeding car rams the two-wheeler, following which the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The collision was massive as both the woman and her daughter were thrown into the air, and that too in different directions. After this, both of them were rushed to the hospital by people nearby, said the police.

While the woman died during treatment, her daughter has suffered multiple fractures and is being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the minor has been taken into custody and probe in underway, said the police.

A similar incident took place in Hyderabad on Friday, where a college student rammed his car into a flyover. The incident took place while the 19-year-old was returning home from the BNR Hills area. The BBA student from ICFAI died on the spot and his vehicle was badly damaged in the accident.

Also, a speeding car hit three bikes in Mumbai on Friday, injuring one person in the process. The police said that they had received information about a car that had hit four to five vehicles and then met with an accident.

Officials said that the driver of the car — 24-year-old Alpesh Vivek Indulkar — was drunk when the incident took place. He was later taken into custody and a case was registered against him.

The accident came mere hours after a 46-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a speeding car in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday evening.

With agency inputs.

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 06:22 PM IST
