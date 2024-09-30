Uttar Pradesh news: Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard 30-feet above road; police comment on ‘stunt’

A viral video of a man doing pull-ups on a highway sign in Uttar Pradesh has garnered attention from Amethi Police. The 16-second clip shows the risky stunt, prompting police investigation and social media reactions, ranging from concern to suggestions for employment.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated30 Sep 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Viral Video: Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard 30-feet above road in Uttar Pradesh; police comment on 'stunt'
Viral Video: Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard 30-feet above road in Uttar Pradesh; police comment on ‘stunt’(Screengrab from X/@AmethiliveCom)

A viral video showing a man performing pull-ups on a highway signboard 30 feet (10 metres) above the road in Uttar Pradesh has caught the attention of Amethi Police. The 16-second clip, shared by Amethi Live, shows the man doing pull-ups on an iron structure behind the signboard directed towards Munshiganj and Amethi.

“Dangerous players on the roads of Amethi. A young man was seen doing pushups on the kilometre signboard, risking his life doing pushups on the board 10 metres above the road. The video has been posted from an Instagram ID named Sachin,” Amethi Live wrote while sharing the video.

The video has gained thousands of views. In response, some social media users posted their comments. Amethi Police has also reacted to the video.

“The matter is in the knowledge of Amethi Police Station. The viral video is being investigated, and after investigation, necessary legal action will be taken against the persons doing the stunt as per the rules,” Amethi Police said.

Other social media users, however, had a mixed reaction.

“The district officer should call this person to his police force office and arrange for a job. Because the youth are working hard for a job. And there is unemployment,” wrote one user.

“Looks like brother is very fond of making reels, he has not met Baba's police yet, once he meets Baba's police then he will forget his hobby of making reels forever,” wrote another while referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Social media ‘stunt’ in Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Kumar, another man from Uttar Pradesh, earlier staged a fake "dead body" scene on a busy road to gain social media fame.

His friends filmed the act for an Instagram Reel, where Kumar pretended to be lifeless, lying on a red mat with cotton in his nostrils and a garland around his neck. The police arrested him for this incident.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh news: Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard 30-feet above road; police comment on 'stunt'

