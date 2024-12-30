In an attempt to end 2024 with a “bang”, a social media user set the road ablaze for an Instagram Reel. The man, identified as Sheikh Bilal, was recently filmed igniting a fire on National Highway 2 in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. In the video, Bilal poured petrol on the asphalt to write “2024” before setting it aflame, standing in front of his car as the flames burned.

Reportedly done to promote New Year-themed content, the dangerous stunt grabbed attention on social media and went viral almost immediately.

The video was shared by an X user who had tagged the police, saying, “Please take cognisance.”

The caption read, “This man named Sheikh Bilal stood in front of a Thar vehicle on National Highway-2 and poured petrol on the highway in Fatehpur, UP and set the road on fire.”

Watch the video here:

Fatehpur Police reacted to the viral video and took prompt action against the digital content creator. Bilal was detained for violating road safety laws.

“On receiving information in the case, the Kotwali police station arrested the accused and took necessary legal action,” Fatehpur Police replied to the X user's post.

Bilal isn't the only content creator ready to go the extra mile for the sake of likes; in recent times, several social media users have been performing dangerous stunts to improve the look of their digital content.

In a similar reel-on-road incident in Delhi, two men dressed as ‘Spiderman’ were booked for performing stunts on the road. One of these Spidermen was seen on the bonnet of a car on Dwarka roads, while the other was booked for performing stunts on a scooty.

Earlier this year, two Pune teenagers risked their lives by pulling off a dangerous stunt. In the viral clip, the teen girl was seen hanging from the edge of a building with the support of a boy who held onto her hand from atop.