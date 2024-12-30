Reportedly done for the sake of New Year-themed content, the dangerous stunt grabbed attention on social media and went viral almost immediately.

In an attempt to end 2024 with a “bang", a social media user set the road ablaze for an Instagram Reel. The man, identified as Sheikh Bilal, was recently filmed igniting a fire on National Highway 2 in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. In the video, Bilal poured petrol on the asphalt to write “2024" before setting it aflame, standing in front of his car as the flames burned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly done to promote New Year-themed content, the dangerous stunt grabbed attention on social media and went viral almost immediately.

The video was shared by an X user who had tagged the police, saying, “Please take cognisance." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The caption read, “This man named Sheikh Bilal stood in front of a Thar vehicle on National Highway-2 and poured petrol on the highway in Fatehpur, UP and set the road on fire."

Watch the video here:

Fatehpur Police reacted to the viral video and took prompt action against the digital content creator. Bilal was detained for violating road safety laws. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“On receiving information in the case, the Kotwali police station arrested the accused and took necessary legal action," Fatehpur Police replied to the X user's post.

Bilal isn't the only content creator ready to go the extra mile for the sake of likes; in recent times, several social media users have been performing dangerous stunts to improve the look of their digital content.

In a similar reel-on-road incident in Delhi, two men dressed as ‘Spiderman’ were booked for performing stunts on the road. One of these Spidermen was seen on the bonnet of a car on Dwarka roads, while the other was booked for performing stunts on a scooty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, two Pune teenagers risked their lives by pulling off a dangerous stunt. In the viral clip, the teen girl was seen hanging from the edge of a building with the support of a boy who held onto her hand from atop.