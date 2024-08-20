Uttar Pradesh News: Man sets vehicle on fire after getting challan for illegal parking | Watch

A driver in Bulandshahr set his tempo on fire after being fined for illegal parking. Police reported the incident to the fire department and filed an arson case. Locals suggested the driver was intoxicated.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published20 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh News: Man sets vehicle on fire after getting challan for illegal parking | Watch
Uttar Pradesh News: Man sets vehicle on fire after getting challan for illegal parking | Watch

Uttar Pradesh News: A driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, frustrated after being fined for parking illegally, set his newly-bought tempo on fire during a dispute with the police, as per multiple media reports.

Also Read | ‘This is DELHI’: Social media user shares video of garbage dumped on road

The tempo on Khurja road in Pahasu was fined 500 for illegal parking near Karira village. After receiving the fine, the driver initially left but later returned and set the vehicle on fire, according to locals.

During Raksha Bandhan, police were stationed at multiple points to manage traffic. Locals reported an empty tempo parked on the Pahasu-Khurja road. Upon receiving the information, the Karouri Station In-Charge fined the driver for illegal parking.

As per some reports, the loader was reportedly left unattended on the Pahasu-Khurja roadside. Witnesses mentioned that the driver had abandoned the vehicle, returned later and set it on fire. Locals suggested that the driver was intoxicated.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh News: BJP gears up for bypolls, deploys 30 ministers, 15 leaders

The driver claimed in his complaint that a traffic officer fined him while he was buying items from a shop after parking his vehicle by the roadside. He protested against the fine. According to him, the officer retaliated by setting his vehicle on fire.

The police immediately notified the fire department about what had happened. The fire brigade responded swiftly, putting out the fire. A video showing the tempo in flames appeared online, leading to the police filing an arson case against the driver.

Also Read | Meme fest starts as couple orders food from Swiggy for engagement dinner

Police authorities claim that the parked tempo was blocking traffic. That was why the challan was issued.

Accident in Bulandshahr

In a separate incident in Bulandshahr, A road accident claimed the lives of 11 people who were on their way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Aligarh and nearby areas.

They had boarded a Max vehicle and met with a fatal head-on collision with a private bus before reaching home. The accident left 37 others injured. The District Magistrate, CP Singh, confirmed the fatalities.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsUttar Pradesh News: Man sets vehicle on fire after getting challan for illegal parking | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.65
    01:09 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.3 (2.55%)

    Tata Steel

    153.15
    01:09 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -0.8 (-0.52%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.90
    01:09 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    350.95
    01:09 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    7.4 (2.15%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vaibhav Global

    330.95
    01:04 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    27.7 (9.13%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.06
    01:04 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.54 (9.01%)

    KEI Industries

    4,712.00
    01:03 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    344.5 (7.89%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

    895.55
    01:04 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    64.85 (7.81%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue