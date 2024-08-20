Uttar Pradesh News: Man sets vehicle on fire after getting challan for illegal parking | Watch

Uttar Pradesh News: A driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, frustrated after being fined for parking illegally, set his newly-bought tempo on fire during a dispute with the police, as per multiple media reports.

The tempo on Khurja road in Pahasu was fined ₹500 for illegal parking near Karira village. After receiving the fine, the driver initially left but later returned and set the vehicle on fire, according to locals.

During Raksha Bandhan, police were stationed at multiple points to manage traffic. Locals reported an empty tempo parked on the Pahasu-Khurja road. Upon receiving the information, the Karouri Station In-Charge fined the driver for illegal parking.

As per some reports, the loader was reportedly left unattended on the Pahasu-Khurja roadside. Witnesses mentioned that the driver had abandoned the vehicle, returned later and set it on fire. Locals suggested that the driver was intoxicated.

The driver claimed in his complaint that a traffic officer fined him while he was buying items from a shop after parking his vehicle by the roadside. He protested against the fine. According to him, the officer retaliated by setting his vehicle on fire.

The police immediately notified the fire department about what had happened. The fire brigade responded swiftly, putting out the fire. A video showing the tempo in flames appeared online, leading to the police filing an arson case against the driver.

Police authorities claim that the parked tempo was blocking traffic. That was why the challan was issued.

