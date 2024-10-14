What can cure cancer? ’Cleaning cowshed, lying there,’ says UP minister

  UP news: Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar recent comments have generated widespread reactions on social media, with many users mocking his unconventional claims.

Published14 Oct 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar recent comments have generated widespread reactions on social media (Image for representation)
Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar recent comments have generated widespread reactions on social media (Image for representation)

UP news: Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Sanjay Singh Gangwar has made some bizzare claims saying that lying in a cowshed and cleaning it can cure one's cancer. He further went and said that petting the back of a cow can bring one's blood pressure down.

Gangwar's remarks came while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Kanha Gaushala, built at a cost of 55 lakh in Nougawa Pakadiya. The Minister of State for Sugarcane Development said, “If there is a blood pressure patient, there are cows here. The person should stroke a cow on its back every morning and evening and serve it. If the person is taking a 20 mg dose of blood pressure medicine, it will come down to 10 mg within 10 days," as quoted by PTI.

Speaking on curing cancer, he added, “If a cancer patient starts cleaning a cowshed and lying there, even cancer can be cured. If you burn cow dung cakes, you get relief from mosquitoes. Everything that a cow produces is useful in some way”

 

Not just this, during his address, he also urged Muslims to come to the cowshed on Eid and said, “The vermicelli made on Eid should be made in cow's milk.”

Netizens have reacted on the video. One user joked, “this is a big discovery”

Some other user added, “All of them wake up after eating cow dung”

“it's a weird joke,” a user said.

“Wow, a very knowledgeable Mahatma has come. Where are all the doctors? You all are here and learn the treatment of serious diseases"

“Uttar Pradesh mein saare aspataal ko taala lagava dena chaahie”

Sanjay Singh Gangwar's political career

Speaking of his political career, in 2012, Gangwar had contested 2012 assembly election on a BSP ticket, however, he had lost the election. Later in 2017, he joined the BJP and won from the Pilibhit seat. He again won the election in 2022 and was made a minister. Gangwar hits the headlines frequently, mainly because of his attacks on former BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 08:13 AM IST
