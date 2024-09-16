Uttar Pradesh Police arrests ‘dead body’ lying on road; social media demands legal action against ‘corpse’, here’s why

Uttar Pradesh Police found a dead body lying on a busy road while people filmed the incident. Here is what happened next.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Sep 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Police arrests ‘dead body’ lying on road; social media demands legal action against ‘corpse’, here’s why
Uttar Pradesh Police arrests ‘dead body’ lying on road; social media demands legal action against ‘corpse’, here’s why(Screengrabs from X/@SachinGuptaUP)

Mukesh Kumar, a man from Uttar Pradesh, pretended to be a “dead body” in public apparently to gain social media fame. His friends are said to have filmed the fake death on a busy road for an Instagram Reel. The police have now arrested Kumar over this incident.

Also Read | Instagram influencer reunites grandmother with childhood friends

Kumar staged the scene where he appeared lifeless, lying on a red mat wrapped in a piece of white cloth, with cotton in his nostrils and a garland around his neck.

To film the video without interruptions, he positioned the Kasganj police barrier across the road to divert traffic. Surrounded by people, he was spotted lying on the road while the camera captured the event. The video has now gone viral.

Also Read | Viral Video: College professor steals the show with Bollywood dance

“Reel kya na kara de...Uttar Pradesh ke jila Kasganj mein ek yuvak ne chauraha par letkar marne ka dhong kiya. Police ne ‘reelputra’ Mukesh Kumar ko giraftaar kiya ("People will do anything for Rees. In the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, a young man pretended to be dead by lying down at a crossroads. The police arrested 'Reelputra' Mukesh Kumar.)," a user wrote while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Social media reactions

Social media users were left furious by the stunt. Some have called Mukesh “shameless” while some appreciated the police arresting him.

One of the users wrote in apparent jest, “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should impose 18% GST on making Reels.”

Another user wrote, “The police should give them a thrashing; they are sending a bad message to society."

Also Read | Viral Video: Students play prank on professor | Watch

“What a bizarre mentality! Everyone is after social media fame. The police did well,” wrote one user.

“The man should get appropriate treatment,” wrote another while another posted, "The world is full of strange and crazy people. He should be given proper training in making good welcome reels and should make a reel to post on social media."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsUttar Pradesh Police arrests ‘dead body’ lying on road; social media demands legal action against ‘corpse’, here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue