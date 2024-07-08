Uttarakhand news: Foreigners bathe at Rishikesh’s Ganga Ghat in bikinis, netizens react

  • According to the video, the act by foreign nationals at Rishikesh is seen as a behaviour as disrespectful to the sanctity of the holy river Ganga.

Livemint
Updated8 Jul 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Foreigners take bath at Rishikesh's Ganga Ghat. (Screenshot)
Foreigners take bath at Rishikesh’s Ganga Ghat. (Screenshot)(X/@himalayanhindu)

India has a diverse culture and traditions, ranging from the Himalayas in the north to the Indian Ocean in the South. However, people who try new things in their own way sometimes are not liked by people living in different, changing demographies.

Recently, a video of foreign nationals frolicking in bikinis at the sacred Ganga Ghat in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh was circulated on social media. People did not take this video in a positive way, and it elicited strong reactions.

Also Read | Mumbai woman spends ₹2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog

According to the video, the act by foreign nationals is seen as a behaviour as disrespectful to the sanctity of the holy river Ganga.

The video was shared by a social media user 'Himalayan Hindu' who captioned it as a transformation of the revered Ganges into a beach akin to Goa, reported News18.

The caption read, “Thank you @pushkardhami for turning Pavitra Ganga into Goa Beach. Such things are now happening in #Rishikesh & soon it will become Mini Bangkok.”

Also Read | Mumbai traffic restrictions due to Ambani wedding leaves netizens furious

Here's the video:

The video has garnered 848.7k views and over 400 comments, where social media users lambasted the foreigners for trying to malign the image of holy river Ganga, while others questioned what's wrong in it.

Here are some comments:

One wrote, "There is nothing wrong happening here."

Another wrote, "Nothing wrong here. If you have problem with clothes then there is a problem with your upbringing. Do not behave like a radical Muslim who takes his wife to the beaches in burqas or fully clothed even in the sea."

A third wrote, “Hinduism is supposed to be Liberal. Let it be liberal. Forget semi nudity. Even nudity is embraced as a part of lot of jaaps and tapas in Hinduism. Refrain from contaminating your conservative take on Hinduism.”

Also Read | Another view of India: The curious foreigners online

"Disciplinary action needs to be taken! Just foz they are foreigners doesn't mean they can do anything. They need to be told that it's not their beach. It's a religious ghat which holds sacred sentiments for us. Really shameful," wrote the fourth.

"Naga sadhus literally roam naked on streets, gather for festivals and you’re saying these foreigners are making it mini bangkok because they’re in bikinis??!!" a fifth user commented.

Someone wrote, "Great post. It has triggered people to attack "trads" and trying to imitate rishi simultaneously."

"This has been happening long before Uttarakhand came into existence. It has started to come to fore only now because every person has a camera phone and there is social media :)" another person commented.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 06:56 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsUttarakhand news: Foreigners bathe at Rishikesh’s Ganga Ghat in bikinis, netizens react

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:48 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,115.80
03:51 PM | 8 JUL 2024
98.65 (9.7%)

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:56 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue