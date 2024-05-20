‘Utter Doglapan’: Internet blasts Ashneer Grover for asking comic to remove his roast video
The internet questioned Ashneer Grover's 'dictatorial attitude' and asked why he agreed to the show if he didn't had the stomach to digest the roast
Popular Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is finding himself in the middle of a social media storm after he asked comedian Aashish Solanki to remove the recent episode of a YouTube show, where the BharatPe cofounder was featured as a guest and was roasted by several comedians. The internet questioned his 'dictatorial attitude' and asked why he agreed to the show if he didn't had the stomach to digest the roast.