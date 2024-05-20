Popular Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is finding himself in the middle of a social media storm after he asked comedian Aashish Solanki to remove the recent episode of a YouTube show, where the BharatPe cofounder was featured as a guest and was roasted by several comedians. The internet questioned his 'dictatorial attitude' and asked why he agreed to the show if he didn't had the stomach to digest the roast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Standup comedian and Comicstaan 3 winner Aashish Solanki recently started a new YouTube show- 'Pretty Good Roast Show' where he invited influential people and other comedians for a good roast. In the four episodes of the show released on YouTube, popular influencers like comedian Akash Gupta, Anubhav Singh Bassi, actor Huma Qureshi and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja were featured.

The fifth episode of the Pretty Good Roast show was released on Sunday, but the guest's identity was not revealed. At the beginning of the episode, Aashish Solanki informed that the guest explicitly told them that he/she was not comfortable with the roast and didn't want to be featured on the show. The rest of the episode contained jokes and banter between the comedians present on the show and minor hints about the guest, which were enough to reveal that it was Ashneer Grover. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, Aashish Solanki announced that the episode was removed from YouTube as they didn't have the resources to fight a legal battle.

"Ep 5 of Pretty Good Roast hata diya hai doston. Legal battle ladne ka paisa nahi hai. Sab show pe laga diya tha (The episode has been removed as I don't have money to fight a legal battle. I used up all of my money for this show). The response of previous episodes led us to believe our audiences were ready for roast humour. However, it seems that some, especially those in power, are not quite there yet," Aashish Solanki said in a post on X.

Ashneer Grover faces ‘Doglapan’ jibe from internet The internet didn't appreciate Ashneer Grover forcing Aashish Solanki to remove the show and teased the BharatPe cofounder with his own hook ‘Doglapan.’ The users on social media pointed out how Ashneer Grover used to treat the contestants at Shark Tank India, but he couldn't take some jokes on himself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ashneer Grover insulted so many people in his life and when it came to his roast which he agreed upon consciously, he decided to get it removed and didn't even let Aashish Solanki to post edited version of it. UTTER DOGLAPAN," one user said.

"Nah! This is just sad. Ashneer Grover you are an incompetent, intolerant egomaniac who needs to be called out for his hypocrisy," another user said.

“imagine every participant on the Shark tank decided to take legal action against Ashneer Grover alleging bullying, vilification of character & use of abusive language. but they are more sensible than this Clown billionaire," a third user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

