Vada pav seller used to sell outside a bungalow; he owns it now: Internet reacts, ‘Hard work really wins’

A vada pav cart in Surat has caught everyone's attention. It stands right beside a white bungalow. The bungalow belongs to Anilbhai, the cart's owner himself.

He has been selling vada pav since 1997. Back then, one vada pav cost just ₹2.50. Today, he still runs his cart just beside the bungalow he owns.

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Despite owning a bungalow now, Anilbhai continues to work there regularly. He recently shared his story with food vlogger Harry Uppal.

Anilbhai clarified that he hadn't built the bungalow himself. He credited his mother’s hard work over the years. He credited his success to her blessings. He also mentioned blessings from Goddess Maa Amba.

Before starting this business, Anilbhai's life was very different. His family worked at Bombay Canteen near a temple. They sometimes looked after people's shoes there.

They also helped customers park their vehicles regularly. Anilbhai even worked at ONGC briefly afterwards, serving as a peon for 17 months. Every evening, he would leave that job early, then rush to set up his vada pav stall.

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He learned the recipe by closely watching his mother. She used to prepare vadas at home. Vada pav was already popular in Bombay at the time, so they simply followed the traditional style.

Life wasn't easy during those early years though. Municipal corporation officials often “troubled” his roadside business. Sometimes, he had to pack everything up completely. Still, he continued working hard every single day.

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Interestingly, building a bungalow was never his personal dream. It was actually his mother's and brother's dream. He never imagined living somewhere like that. The thought simply never crossed his mind before.

When asked about the special taste of his vada pav, Anilbhai smiled. His mother's masala recipe remains truly magical, he said.

“My mother makes the masala. There’s magic in her hands. She prepares it, and we sell it,” he said in the vlogger’s Instagram video.

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“This is the pav. We put butter on it, then green chutney and red chutney. Then, we put the vada inside like this.

We serve it to customers with chilli. Our customers really like the chilli,” he added.

Anilbhai also shared powerful thoughts about hard work.

“People keep saying, ‘We are poor, we are poor’. But, if someone works hard, whether he starts small or has very little, hard work can take him somewhere,” he said.

Interestingly, he used to go to the bungalow to sell vegetables.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted enthusiastically to the rags-to-riches story.

“So good to see such people winning in life,” one user said.

“Hard work really wins,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “Really proud of you, Anilbhai.”

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“Gujarat is filled with this kind of story,” posted another user.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.