Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces first maiden over of his IPL career before Mohsin Khan's strike in LSG vs RR; fans react

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) teenage sensation, played his first maiden over of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career in the 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The 15-year-old RR opener, known for his explosive starts, was completely tied down by LSG pacer Mohsin Khan before getting dismissed on the final ball. This rare moment in the powerplay has left cricket fans buzzing, with social media lighting up instantly over the young star’s uncharacteristic struggle.

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Young star runs into unfamiliar pressure in powerplay Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had begun brightly, racing to 8 runs off 11 balls with two crisp boundaries. But when Mohsin Khan took the ball in the fourth over, everything changed. The left-arm pacer stuck to a disciplined line and length, giving the teenager no room to free his arms. It was Vaibhav’s first maiden over in the entire tournament, a clear sign that the LSG bowling attack had done its homework on the in-form opener.

Mohsin Khan started with a good length delivery outside off stump. Sooryavanshi dabbed it down to short third man but could not find a run. The next ball was back of a length on middle stump, and Vaibhav defended it straight back to the bowler. He then rocked onto the back foot to tuck the third delivery towards the on-side, yet the fielders stayed alert and kept it to another dot. The fourth ball was pitched slightly fuller on middle, which Vaibhav drove neatly but only as far as mid-on.

By the fifth delivery, the pressure was showing as Mohsin beat him on the outside edge with a sharp one that Sooryavanshi slashed at hard. Five dot balls had built serious tension, leaving the young batter visibly eager to break free.

Dramatic wicket on final ball completes the Mohsin Khan's maiden over On the sixth and final ball of the over, Mohsin Khan bowled a length delivery on off stump. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went for a big shot over the leg side but lost his shape completely and toe-ended it high towards cover. Digvesh Singh Rathi took a brilliant running catch, running back as the ball swirled in the air. He settled under it calmly and made it look so easy.

Social media explodes with reactions to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first maiden over Cricket lovers wasted no time sharing their thoughts online. Many called it a masterclass in building pressure and shared clips of the over with captions like “Even Vaibhav couldn’t escape this maiden!”

Match hangs in balance after early blow

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