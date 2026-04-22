Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces first maiden over of his IPL career before Mohsin Khan's strike in LSG vs RR; fans react

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) teenage sensation, played his first maiden over of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career in the 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The 15-year-old RR opener, known for his explosive starts, was completely tied down by LSG pacer Mohsin Khan before getting dismissed on the final ball. This rare moment in the powerplay has left cricket fans buzzing, with social media lighting up instantly over the young star’s uncharacteristic struggle.

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Young star runs into unfamiliar pressure in powerplay Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had begun brightly, racing to 8 runs off 11 balls with two crisp boundaries. But when Mohsin Khan took the ball in the fourth over, everything changed. The left-arm pacer stuck to a disciplined line and length, giving the teenager no room to free his arms. It was Vaibhav’s first maiden over in the entire tournament, a clear sign that the LSG bowling attack had done its homework on the in-form opener.

Mohsin Khan started with a good length delivery outside off stump. Sooryavanshi dabbed it down to short third man but could not find a run. The next ball was back of a length on middle stump, and Vaibhav defended it straight back to the bowler. He then rocked onto the back foot to tuck the third delivery towards the on-side, yet the fielders stayed alert and kept it to another dot. The fourth ball was pitched slightly fuller on middle, which Vaibhav drove neatly but only as far as mid-on.

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By the fifth delivery, the pressure was showing as Mohsin beat him on the outside edge with a sharp one that Sooryavanshi slashed at hard. Five dot balls had built serious tension, leaving the young batter visibly eager to break free.

Dramatic wicket on final ball completes the Mohsin Khan's maiden over On the sixth and final ball of the over, Mohsin Khan bowled a length delivery on off stump. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went for a big shot over the leg side but lost his shape completely and toe-ended it high towards cover. Digvesh Singh Rathi took a brilliant running catch, running back as the ball swirled in the air. He settled under it calmly and made it look so easy.

Social media explodes with reactions to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first maiden over Cricket lovers wasted no time sharing their thoughts online. Many called it a masterclass in building pressure and shared clips of the over with captions like “Even Vaibhav couldn’t escape this maiden!”

Match hangs in balance after early blow

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The wicket gave Lucknow Super Giants a crucial breakthrough and lifted their bowling unit’s confidence. For Rajasthan Royals, losing their star opener this way was a setback, but the game remained wide open.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.