Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest List A 50 record off 11 balls; internet reacts: ‘Sri Lanka messed with the wrong….'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's power packed performance on Sunday, 22 June, was a showstopper. The young batsman scored fastest List A fifty during the Tri-Nation Series final against Sri Lanka A, breaking the record of Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne who scored 12-ball fifty in 2005. The sensational 11-ball fifty of the 15-year-old batter took the internet by storm.

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The left-hander from Bihar missed the fastest-ever List A century but scripted history by hitting the fastest-ever half-century at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The youngster knocked 94 off 29 balls, missing the record of Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's, who achieved the feat off just 29 balls. Impressed with Sooryavanshi's whirlwind knock, social media strongly reacted to the opener's 10 fours and eight sixes which gave India a flying start in the series final after Sri Lanka A captain won the toss and opted to bowl. Vaibhav hit only three singles to score 94 off 29 balls.

The remarkable moment came when Sooryavanshi smashed his fifth 6 of the innings against left-arm seamer Dulaj Samuditha.

Social media reaction As memes, jokes and praises flooded online, a user wrote, VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI TAKES REVENGE FROM SRI LANKA IN BIG FINAL. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 50 in just 11 balls and now playing with strike rate of 400 on 65. Sri Lankan player know now what they did was wrong."

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Another user remarked, “Srilanka A messed with the wrong man. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is bashed Srilanka A left right and center. Bro smashed fastest 50 in just 11 ball. He missed his hundred by just one hit. He was going to create history by smashing fastest list A hundred but got out. Well played Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young goat.” Following Sooryavanshi's dismissal, Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella congratulated the young batter for his masterstroke.

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A third user stated, "Sri Lanka A thought they were playing a final. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi thought it was a revenge match."

A fourth comment read, "Sri Lankan players realized what a grave mistake they made that day by provoking this kid. 94 off just 29 balls in the Final. Missed other century but showed there's only one BOSS....the BABY BOSS."

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Many users online made reference to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi' clash with Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage who had got involved in heated exchange few days ago. This incident dates back to 15 June, when intense drama unfolded on field after Sri Lanka A beat India A in a Super Over finish. Suyansh Shedge tried to intervene and drag Sooryavanshi out of the squabble. Ultimately, Niroshan Dickwell separated the two.

Playing XIs India A Squad: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma.

Sri Lanka A Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan, Vishen Halambage, Garuka Sanketh, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne.

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