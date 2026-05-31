Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sports fresh haircut for IPL 2026 awards ceremony; watches RCB vs GT final alongside Jay Shah

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted sporting a fresh new haircut during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. With Rajasthan Royals knocked out in Qualifier 2 at the hands of Gujarat Titans, Sooryavanshi finished his campaign with 776 runs in 16 matches at a an astonishing strike rate of 237.30.
But the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals teen sensation landed in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon from Chandigarh to collect at least one awards on the night. The young prodigy was seen sitting International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
Earlier, Sooryavanshi became the youngest ever to win a Orange Cap in IPL at 15 years and 65 days, surpassing Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan's record of winning it at 23 years and 231 days in IPL 2025. Sudharsan finished third in IPL 2026, with 722 runs. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill finished third with 732 runs. RCB's Virat Kohli is expected to jump the table into top five.
Besides the IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner award, the Rajasthan Royals batter might also take the Emerging Player of the Season award for his spectacular show in this edition. The youngster also smashed 72 sixes in the season, surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes.
Sooryavanshi narrowly missed matching Virat Kohli's tally of four centuries in a season, having been dismissed in the nineties three times - 93 against Lucknow Super Giants, 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 96 in Qualifier 2 versus Gujarat Titans - besides his century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sooryavanshi also reached the milestone of 1,000 IPL runs in record time, taking just 440 balls, surpassing West Indies legend Andre Russell. In terms of innings, he became the second fastest, achieving it in 23 innings, with Shaun Marsh holding the record at 21 innings.
Sooryavanshi's explosive performances have made him one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country, with many viewing him as a future star across formats for India.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.