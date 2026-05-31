Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sports fresh haircut for IPL 2026 awards ceremony; watches RCB vs GT final alongside Jay Shah

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted sporting a fresh new haircut during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. With Rajasthan Royals knocked out in Qualifier 2 at the hands of Gujarat Titans, Sooryavanshi finished his campaign with 776 runs in 16 matches at a an astonishing strike rate of 237.30.

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But the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals teen sensation landed in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon from Chandigarh to collect at least one awards on the night. The young prodigy was seen sitting International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Also Read | RCB vs GT: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest to win IPL Orange Cap

Earlier, Sooryavanshi became the youngest ever to win a Orange Cap in IPL at 15 years and 65 days, surpassing Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan's record of winning it at 23 years and 231 days in IPL 2025. Sudharsan finished third in IPL 2026, with 722 runs. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill finished third with 732 runs. RCB's Virat Kohli is expected to jump the table into top five.

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Besides the IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner award, the Rajasthan Royals batter might also take the Emerging Player of the Season award for his spectacular show in this edition. The youngster also smashed 72 sixes in the season, surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses Virat Kohli's record Sooryavanshi narrowly missed matching Virat Kohli's tally of four centuries in a season, having been dismissed in the nineties three times - 93 against Lucknow Super Giants, 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 96 in Qualifier 2 versus Gujarat Titans - besides his century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sooryavanshi also reached the milestone of 1,000 IPL runs in record time, taking just 440 balls, surpassing West Indies legend Andre Russell. In terms of innings, he became the second fastest, achieving it in 23 innings, with Shaun Marsh holding the record at 21 innings.

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Sooryavanshi's explosive performances have made him one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country, with many viewing him as a future star across formats for India.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in