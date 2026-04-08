Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah: Ajay Jadeja reacts as the ‘best bowler’ of this era gets smashed | RR vs MI

What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did last night shocked everyone. The 15-year-old hit it out of the park on the very first ball during the RR vs MI encounter. And, the bowler facing the wrath is often considered the finest in world cricket right now: Jasprit Bumrah.

While many reactions continue to come for the teenage sensation playing for the Rajasthan Royals, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja hailed the southpaw in his social media post.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi just smashed Jasprit Bumrah, the best bowler of this era, for 2 sixes in 3 balls. Vaibhav is just 15, and I have never seen any kid smashing the best bowler around the park like this. Even Jasprit Bumrah is shocked,” Jadeja wrote.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 2 sixes as he, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored 14 runs in Bumrah’s first over for the match.

Earlier, Deepak Chahar started the bowling attack for the Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal hit 22 runs off that over. Vaibhav didn’t get the strike as his opening partner was going all over the park off Chahar. When he faced the first ball of the match, he smashed it for a six.

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“Does this man not know why boundary ropes are there?” exclaimed an ecstatic Harsha Bhogle as Vaibhav hit the 2nd six off Bumrah. He was commentating on JioHotstar.

Jaiswal scored at a much faster rate. The 50-run partnership came in 2.4 overs while Yashasvi was at 36 off 10 balls and Sooryavanshi was at 18 off 6 balls.

“The fielders could well be on the commentary box as they’re watching the same game, and they’re as effective (as commentators),” Bhogle said when Sooryavanshi hit the 3rd six of Trent Boult’s over.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 14-ball 39 before getting dismissed by Shardul Thakur, Mumbai’s lucky charm. Tilak Varma took an impressive catch near the rope.

Social media reaction “If they’ve even snatched away generational talent, then what kind of talent will we call this one?” wondered a cricket fan.

“Matter of fact - when?? Is he going to join the national side?” asked a social media user.

Another fan wrote, “He need not mind Bumrah or McGrath! Just see the ball, hit the ball! Who minds baller? Only ball matters!”