Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah: Ajay Jadeja reacts as the ‘best bowler’ of this era gets smashed | RR vs MI

What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did last night shocked everyone. The 15-year-old hit it out of the park on the very first ball during the RR vs MI encounter. And, the bowler facing the wrath is often considered the finest in world cricket right now: Jasprit Bumrah.

While many reactions continue to come for the teenage sensation playing for the Rajasthan Royals, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja hailed the southpaw in his social media post.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi just smashed Jasprit Bumrah, the best bowler of this era, for 2 sixes in 3 balls. Vaibhav is just 15, and I have never seen any kid smashing the best bowler around the park like this. Even Jasprit Bumrah is shocked,” Jadeja wrote.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 2 sixes as he, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored 14 runs in Bumrah’s first over for the match.

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Earlier, Deepak Chahar started the bowling attack for the Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal hit 22 runs off that over. Vaibhav didn’t get the strike as his opening partner was going all over the park off Chahar. When he faced the first ball of the match, he smashed it for a six.

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“Does this man not know why boundary ropes are there?” exclaimed an ecstatic Harsha Bhogle as Vaibhav hit the 2nd six off Bumrah. He was commentating on JioHotstar.

Jaiswal scored at a much faster rate. The 50-run partnership came in 2.4 overs while Yashasvi was at 36 off 10 balls and Sooryavanshi was at 18 off 6 balls.

“The fielders could well be on the commentary box as they’re watching the same game, and they’re as effective (as commentators),” Bhogle said when Sooryavanshi hit the 3rd six of Trent Boult’s over.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 14-ball 39 before getting dismissed by Shardul Thakur, Mumbai’s lucky charm. Tilak Varma took an impressive catch near the rope.

Social media reaction “If they’ve even snatched away generational talent, then what kind of talent will we call this one?” wondered a cricket fan.

“Matter of fact - when?? Is he going to join the national side?” asked a social media user.

Another fan wrote, “He need not mind Bumrah or McGrath! Just see the ball, hit the ball! Who minds baller? Only ball matters!”

“Bumrah is not in his peak form. We all witnessed it in all the international games. Please don’t take IPL performance too much to your heart. IPL is not real cricket,” came from another.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.