Valentine's Day 2024: Here are 10 movies, series to binge watch this weekend

Valentine's weekend: As the month of February comes in, the feeling of love is spread all around the corner. The world is gearing up to celebrate and express their love for their loved ones on Valentine's Day i.e. on 14 February. Before Valentine's Day, which falls on a weekday, there's the upcoming weekend, providing an opportunity to plan something extraordinary for your loved ones. So what better way to celebrate love than binge-watching movies and series? Whether you're spending time with your partner, or friends, or enjoying some solo time, here are 10 movies and series to watch this weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Valentine Week List 2024: Here's all the important days between 7-14 February you should know 1. Dear Zindagi: Looking for something for self-acceptance, self love, then this movie is a sure hit. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a young cinematographer navigating her life through breakups, family challenges, inner turmoil, and the complexities of love. When she meets Dr Jehangir Khan, she starts seeing life from a different perspective. The film is available on Netflix.

2. Before Sunrise: Before Sunrise is a movie about two strangers, Jesse and Celine, who meet on a train and spend a magical night exploring Vienna together. Their deep conversations, chemistry, fun make this film a touching portrayal of romance. The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Barfi (2012): This Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer film is considered to be one of their career's best performances. Kapoor plays the role of a deaf and mute character whose bond with Jhilmil, an autistic girl is something to watch for. The film is filled with comedy, emotions and of course love.

4. Little Things (Seasons 1-4): If you are looking for something relatable, then this 4 season Web series is something you shouldn't miss. The story is about the live-in couple Dhruv and Kavya who are navigating their careers, busy life, and life challenges and with that all the small things they do for each other.

5. PS I Love You: Grab the tissues as this one is going to make you cry. Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler starrer film is a story of Holly and her husband Gerry who dies of a brain tumour. But, Gerry has left a series of letters behind for Holly which gives her hope, helps her cope and gives new meaning to her life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. DDLJ: Every Indian's timeless classic romantic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a must-watch this Valentine’s Day. The film is a love story of Raj and Simran and how they meet during a trip to Europe and eventually fall in love. The movie later takes you through the ups and downs as Simran's father plans to arrange her marriage with his friend's son.

7. RHTDM: While some may now view the film as a red flag, it remains a beloved love story for many 90's kids. The movie follows Maddy (R. Madhavan) as he falls in love with Reena (Dia Mirza) and goes would go to any lengths to win her. However, she finds out Maddy's truth. Will she accept him?

8. Firefly Lane: Missing Your Best Friend! If you are looking for something to celebrate your female friendship, then this is something that will melt your heart. Picture this: you and your best friend have always envisioned yourselves as lifelong companions through life, love, complications, relationships, marriage, kids etc. Yes, then this is the perfect Netflix recommendation for you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Jab We Met: This movie ticks all the boxes if you're in the mood for a Bollywood romantic comedy. Shahid Kapoor (Aditya) after facing setbacks in both his business and love life, encounters Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) on a train. With the arrival of the lively and talkative Punjabi Sikh girl, Geet, Aditya's life takes an unexpected turn.

10. Mismatched: In this Netflix series, Dimple and Rishi find themselves in an arranged marriage setup orchestrated by their parents. Dimple, with aspirations to develop her app, and Rishi, seeking a life partner, have contrasting outlooks on life. With different dreams in mind, their love story goes through ups and downs. This series offers a fresh perspective on arranged marriages and is a definite must-watch for those interested in exploring new narratives within this context.

