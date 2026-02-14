Valentine's Day 2026: Celebrate love with 20 unique gift ideas for last minute planners

Valentine's Day has finally arrived, celebrating love, romance and togetherness. Celebrated every year on 14 February, it marks a special occasion when people express their feelings to romantic partners and friends. On this day, couples show their love through heartfelt messages, cards, gifts and romantic dates.

But for those who have not made any plans yet to surprise their partners, my not worry, s given below are specially curated 20 last minute gift ideas for Valentine's Day:

A box of gourmet chocolates.

Fresh flowers — roses or your partner's favourite blooms.

A handwritten love letter.

A personalized photo frame with a picture together.

A cute scented candle.

A plush teddy bear.

A small jewellery piece — bracelet, necklace, or ring.

A specially curated romantic playlist.

A box of artisan cookies or cupcakes.

A bottle of favourite wine or sparkling juice.

Heart-shaped balloons.

A cozy scarf or pair of socks.

A DIY kit.

A romantic book or poetry collection.

A keepsake keychain with both your initials.

A small potted plant.

A set of bath bombs for a relaxing evening.

A gift card of favourite store.

A cute Valentine’s mug.

An on-the-spot picnic — gourmet food, snacks, sheet and music.

Rooted in tradition, Valentine’s Day is associated with Lupercalia, an ancient Roman fertility festival. This day is also connected with Cupid, the Roman god of love and desire. Beliefs and customs associated with both of these have shaped modern-day symbols of the celebration.

Why is Valentine’s Day celebrated? Named after Saint Valentine, a Christian saint in Rome, this day is associated with love and devotion. According to popular legends, he secretly performed marriages for soldiers when marriage was banned by Emperor Claudius II. Over time, the day became associated with love and devotion.

However, the exact origins and identity of St Valentine is not known. Catholic Encyclopedia mentions three different Saint Valentines, all of them are mentioned in the early martyrologies under the date of 14 February. Some believe that he was a priest in Rome, others suggest that he was a bishop of Interamna (now Terni, Italy) while some say St Valentine was a martyr in the Roman province of Africa.

Valentine’s Day is a popular celebration in many countries around the world, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and many others. Even Google released a doodle to mark this special occasion.

Google celebrates Valentine's Day with Doodle.

Google Doodle's description states, "Today’s Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, highlighting the thoughtful gesture of handmade gifts. Whether you're drafting a heartfelt note, baking delicious treats, or preparing for a special meal, it's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those we care for. Happy Valentine’s Day!"