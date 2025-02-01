Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14 — having originated as a feast celebrating Saint Valentine in the third century. It has gradually become a cultural and commercial celebration of romance in various parts of the world. Valentine's Day celebrations are preceded by a week of related ways to celebrate your loved ones, starting from February 7.

What is Valentine's Week? The days between February 7 and February 14 are celebrated as the ‘Valentine’s week’ — with different ways to celebrate love and close bonds. The dates and occasions can vary somewhat depending on the country — with some adding anti-Valentine's day celebrations to the calendar.

South Korea for example adds several other romantic occasions including Silver Day, Green Day, Music Day, Wine Day, Movie Day. It is also one of the few nations who have a well-known counter called ‘Black Day’ that is marked on April 14 by those who did not receive anything in February.

What are the days celebrated ahead of February 14? Each day is celebrated in a slightly different manner and holds special significance. The week begins with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine's Day a week later. Here is a detailed breakdown:

February 7 — Rose Day

February 8 — Propose Day

February 9 — Chocolate Day

February 10 — Teddy Day

February 11 — Promise Day

February 12 — Hug Day

February 13 — Kiss Day

February 14 — Valentine's Day

Are there any anti-Valentine days? Valentine's Day is followed by a somewhat un-romantic week for people who had remained single and unenthusiastic about love. While February 14 and its cohorts are not official holidays or commemorative occasions, they have gradually found global acceptance. It is pertinent to note that these ‘black’ days following Valentine's day are far less celebrated.