Valentine's Week 2026: Which day will be celebrated tomorrow, February 9? Check here

Valentine’s Week is once again in full swing in February 2026, with people across the world marking different days dedicated to love, friendship and affection. As couples, friends and families look ahead to the coming days, many are asking a simple question: which Valentine’s Week day will be celebrated tomorrow, on 9 February?

Chocolate Day will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, 9 February 2026, making it the third day of Valentine’s Week. Falling between Propose Day on 8 February and Teddy Day on 10 February, Chocolate Day is one of the most popular and widely observed days of the week.

It is centred around sharing chocolates as a symbol of sweetness, care and affection.

Why Chocolate Day Matters Chocolate Day is often among the most popular of the Valentine’s Week celebrations. Chocolates carry a long-standing cultural association with love and comfort, making them a fitting gift for people you care about. Unlike roses, which can be more formal, or proposals, which can feel serious, chocolates are light-hearted and inclusive — suitable for romantic partners, close friends or anyone you want to appreciate.

In recent years, articles and lifestyle guides have offered suggestions for celebrating the day with creativity — from gifting artisan chocolates to personalising a box with favourite flavours and messages.

Some people choose to share sweets with colleagues or classmates, showing that Chocolate Day can be as much about friendship and kindness as it is about romantic love.

About Valentine's Week Valentine’s Week 2026 runs from 7 February to 14 February and includes the following days:

Rose Day — 7 February (Saturday): A day for roses and the emotions they represent.

Propose Day — 8 February (Sunday): A time to share heartfelt feelings or even pop the question.

Chocolate Day — 9 February (Monday): Sweet treats and warm gestures.

Teddy Day — 10 February (Tuesday): Giving soft toys as symbols of comfort and affection.

Promise Day — 11 February (Wednesday): Couples or close friends make meaningful promises to one another.

Hug Day — 12 February (Thursday): A simple hug to express closeness and warmth.

Kiss Day — 13 February (Friday): An intimate gesture of affection before the week’s big finale.

Valentine’s Day — 14 February (Saturday): The main celebration of love — traditionally marked by dates, gifts, and quality time.

Each day has its own flavour and reason for celebration. Some focus on romantic gestures between partners, while others have come to include family, friends or even self-love — a reflection of how modern society sees affection in many forms.

Valentine’s Week is not limited to one country or culture. While traditions vary, the overall theme remains the same: expressing care and appreciation. In India, for example, Valentine’s Week has become widely observed in urban and rural areas alike, with florists, chocolatiers and gift shops seeing a rise in demand throughout the week.

Meanwhile, social trends also show a broadening of how people participate. Polls in the UK have shown increasing numbers of “platonic” Valentine’s cards sent to friends and family, signalling that more people want to celebrate all kinds of connections, not just romantic ones.