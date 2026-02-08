Valentine's Week calendar 2026: From Propose Day to Kiss Day — check full list of days celebrating love and affection

Valentine's Week, a celebration of love and affection. is right here. After celebrating Rose Day on February 7, lovebirds are wondering about the daily, thematic journey to celebrate love. This romantic week leading up to Valentine’s Day on February 14 carries a special meaning for those in love who use this occasion to foster deeper connections.

From the first flush of a rose to the deep commitment of a lifetime promise — let's learn about exact celebration dates, marking this seven-day festival with every shade of affection. It's just the expression of love that changes with each day as the dates remain the same every year. Take note of this complete guide of celebration dates:

Rose Day (February 7) Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day, celebrating the fragrance of roses — a symbol of love, affection and sweetness.

Propose Day (February 8)

View full Image Valentine's Week calendar 2026: Propose Day is celebrated on February 8. ( Pexel )

The second day of this week is dedicated to making proposals and confessing love, irrespective of a new story or renewal of an old one. Many make a lifetime commitment and express their feelings to their crush on this day.

Chocolate Day (February 9)

View full Image Valentine's Week calendar 2026: Chocolate Day is celebrated on February 9. ( Pixabay )

An expression of sweetness, chocolates are presented as gifts on this day, symbolising warmth, love and care and a lasting bond of promise. Bringing sweetness in every relationship — be it white or dark — chocolates definitely bring couples closer.

Teddy Day (February 10)

View full Image Valentine's Week calendar 2026: Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10. ( Pexels )

Symbolic of the cozy comfort, warmth and emotional security, teddy bears are a cute gift for your valentine.

Promise Day (February 11)

View full Image Valentine's Week calendar 2026: Promise Day is celebrated on February 11. ( Pexels )

Couples make heartfelt promises to stay loyal, supportive and loving. It is about strengthening trust and commitment in relationships. It's a promise to stay together for a lifetime.

Hug Day (February 12)

View full Image Valentine's Week calendar 2026: Hug Day is celebrated on February 12. ( Pexels )

A warm embrace that provides silent reassurance, a feeling of security and deep emotional connection, marks Hug Day. Symbolising the warmth in a relationship, it bring partners closer.

Kiss Day (February 13)

View full Image Valentine's Week calendar 2026: Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13. ( Pexels )

A symbol of intimacy, Kiss Day sets the stage for the final celebration. Kisses never go out of trend as it is one of the unique ways one expresses emotions of love, care and affection towards their partner.

Valentine’s Day (February 14)

View full Image Valentine's Week calendar 2026: Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14. ( Pexels )

Valentine’s Day, the celebration of love, romance and togetherness is celebrated every years on February 14. On the final day of the week, couples express their love through heartfelt messages, cards, gifts and romantic dates.

